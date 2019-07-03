Global Home Energy Management Systems Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2024 - Key Market Dynamics; SWOT, Porter's & Value Chain Analysis; and Major Players

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Energy Management Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home energy management systems market was worth US$ 1.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 17% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global home energy management systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Catalyzed by rising awareness among consumers towards the sustainable use of energy resources, a strong growth has been witnessed in the demand of energy efficient appliances and home energy management systems. Consumers are realizing that these systems are not only helping in reducing energy expenses, but are also playing a major part in making the available energy resources more sustainable.



Other major factor driving the home energy management systems market include rising penetration of the internet across both developed and developing economies, increasing role of Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data in energy management, growing market for smart homes, etc.



Market Summary



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into lighting controls, self-monitoring systems and services, programmable communicating thermostats, advanced central controllers and intelligent HVAC controllers. Lighting controls currently represent the biggest segment.

Based on the communication technology, the market has been segmented into Z-Wave, Zigbee, Wi-Fi and other communication technologies.

Based on the software & service type, the market has been segmented into behavioral and proactive.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

, , , and , and . The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Honeywell International, Nest Labs, Vivint, General Electric Company, Ecobee, Alarm.com, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic Corporation, Ecofactor and Energyhub.

