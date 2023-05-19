Global Home Healthcare Market Report 2023: Increasing use of Telehealth Drives Growth

19 May, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Home Healthcare.
- Home Health Care, Inc.
- OMRON Corporation.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc.
- Portea Medical
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Air Liquide
- Kinnser Software, Inc.
- LHC Group, Inc.
- National HealthCare Corporation.
- Fresenius
- Abbott
- GE Healthcare
This report on global home healthcare market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global home healthcare market by segmenting the market based on type, services, indications and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the home healthcare market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing use of telehealth
- Increasing number of elderly population
Challenges
- Dearth of skilled workforce
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Therapeutic Products
- Diagnostics
- Mobility Assists
by Services
- Rehabilitation
- Skilled
- Unskilled
- Virtual
- Hospice
- Companion
- Social Care
by Indication
- Cancer
- Neurological Disorders
- Movement Disorders
- Pregnancy
- Cardiovascular
- Wound Care
- Diabetes
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
