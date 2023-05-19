Global Home Healthcare Market Report 2023: Increasing use of Telehealth Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Apple Home Healthcare.

Home Health Care, Inc.

OMRON Corporation.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Portea Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Air Liquide

Kinnser Software, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc.

National HealthCare Corporation.

Fresenius

Abbott

GE Healthcare

This report on global home healthcare market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global home healthcare market by segmenting the market based on type, services, indications and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the home healthcare market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing use of telehealth

Increasing number of elderly population

Challenges

Dearth of skilled workforce

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Therapeutic Products

Diagnostics

Mobility Assists

by Services

Rehabilitation

Skilled

Unskilled

Virtual

Hospice

Companion

Social Care

by Indication

Cancer

Neurological Disorders

Movement Disorders

Pregnancy

Cardiovascular

Wound Care

Diabetes

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

