Global Home Healthcare Market to grow by USD 169.86 Million by 2026, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the global home healthcare market, operating under the healthcare industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 169.86 million, at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Healthcare Market 2022-2026

Home Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global home healthcare market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of various product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The value chain of the global healthcare equipment market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Home Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Medical Treatment



The medical treatment category will significantly increase its market share in home healthcare. The rising expense of healthcare in most nations is the main factor behind the segment's rise. The capacity to manage various ailments at home with little or no professional aid decreases patients' reliance on hospitals. To treat a variety of illnesses at home, products like ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen delivery systems, dialysis equipment, and inhalers are employed. The United States was the largest market for medical treatment delivered at home. It will continue to dominate the segment during the forecast period.

was the largest market for medical treatment delivered at home. It will continue to dominate the segment during the forecast period.

Preventive Healthcare

Type

Products



Services



Solutions

Geography

North America



North America will account for 33% of market growth. The United States and Canada are the two most important markets in North America for home care. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. The improved quality of home healthcare and rising patient satisfaction will fuel the expansion of the North American home healthcare market.

North America will account for 33% of market growth. The United States and Canada are the two most important markets in North America for home care. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. The improved quality of home healthcare and rising patient satisfaction will fuel the expansion of the North American home healthcare market.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Home Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The home healthcare market report covers the following areas:

The improvement in home healthcare quality and rising patient satisfaction are major drivers behind the expansion of the global home healthcare industry. Patient satisfaction has increased due to the high quality of home healthcare services, which has improved their usage. Additionally, vendors are providing high-quality goods, services, and solutions for less money. Vendors use quality control measures and evaluate their products based on a number of criteria in order to improve patient satisfaction. They are expanding their service offerings by offering qualified personnel and high-quality services, which is propelling the global home healthcare industry forward.

Home Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist home healthcare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home healthcare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the home healthcare market, vendors

Home Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $169.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amedisys Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ARKRAY Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Exergen Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Home Medical Products Inc., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medline Industries LP, OMRON Corp., Pulsenmore Ltd., ResMed Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., Stryker Corp., A&D Co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and Invacare Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

