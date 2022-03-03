Global Home Healthcare Software Product and Service Markets, 2022-2026 - Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Home Healthcare Software Product and Service Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Healthcare - Software Product and Service estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period. COVID-19 has overwhelmed home healthcare agencies with patients owing to limited access to medical services for treatment of chronic medical conditions, elderly care and post-infection rehabilitation.

The combination of COVID-19-induced demand for home care, rising incident of chronic medical conditions and increasing geriatric population is poised to significantly benefit the home healthcare market.

Home healthcare software comprises a part of health care information technology, aimed at providing a wide range of home health care services for treatment of various illnesses and injuries. Provision of care in settings other than acute settings is expected to form a critical constituent of healthcare reform, given the surging pressure on spending associated with healthcare across the world.

And in support of this, technological developments have resulted in medical equipment that can be used in settings outside acute care. Consumers perceive homecare as a less expensive and more comfortable alternative to institutionalized care. With the focus on preventing hospital-associated infections at an all-time high, healthcare institutions are supporting the homecare trend. Government and health authorities are encouraging homecare in order to reduce the strain on public sector healthcare systems. Against this backdrop, home healthcare software is expected to witness heightened demand during the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

The Home Healthcare Software Product and Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR. While the US is considered the pioneer in home healthcare among developed nations, European countries are also picking up the trend.

The number of people undergoing treatment in sub-acute and homecare settings, apart from cases of same day surgery, is on the rise. Also reflecting this trend is the increase in the number of homecare equipment dealers in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What's In Store for Healthcare?

COVID-19 Highlights Significance of Home Healthcare

Pandemic Unfolds Opportunities in Disguise for Home Healthcare Software

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Homecare Healthcare Software: A Prelude

Types of Home Healthcare software

Here's Why Homecare is Cost Effective

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)

Athena Health Care Systems

CARECENTA, INC.

Cerner Corporation

Delta Health Technologies, Inc.

EPIC Home Healthcare

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

NXGN Management, LLC

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thornberry Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare IT Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care

Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT

Technology Gets Deeply Ingrained into Latest Trends in Home Healthcare Market

Healthcare Digitization Drive High Uptake of Home Healthcare Software Solutions

Pandemic Results in Emergence of New Home Healthcare Models

Significance of Healthcare Software Tools Grows as the Pandemic Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine

Telerehabilitation Gains Pace

Home Health Agencies Expands Specialized Care and Telehealth Services

Software Solutions Play an Important Role in Exploiting Big Data

COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics

Pandemic Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities

Rise of Home Healthcare for High Acuity Patients

COVID-19-led Rise of Touch-Less Home Care Underpins Need for Remote Monitoring Software & Technologies

Integration of IT systems in the Home Healthcare Sector to Drive Growth

Developing Interoperability Gains Attention

Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate Burden on Hospitals

Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Home Healthcare Solutions and Services

Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for Home Healthcare

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Role of Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home Healthcare Solutions

Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes

Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Puts Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve

Optimization of Consumer Satisfaction and Business Bottom Line through FSM

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

