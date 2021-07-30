Global Home Improvement and Gardening Industry Overview 2021: Dynamic Change Forecast as Industry Responds to Changing Consumer Demands with New Commercial Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Improvement and Gardening Global Industry Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home seclusion brought on by the 2020 global pandemic has renewed consumer interest in home improvement and gardening as both a means to improve the function of the home and as a form of recreation. However, a tepid industry response to changing consumer demands may see much growth potential go unmet. However, as industry sales recover alongside gradual reopening, dynamic change is forecast for the industry's competitive landscape with new commercial opportunities for savvy players.



The Home Improvement and Gardening Global Industry Overview global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities, analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage:

Home Improvement and Gardening, Homewares and Home Furnishings.



Data coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key report benefits:

Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Global Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Leading companies and brands

Top Three Trends Shaping the Industry

Market Snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqijha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

