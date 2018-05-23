Global Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022 with Bellabeat, Bloomlife, ExtantFuture, KM Consolidated, Sonoline & Summer Infant Dominating

The global home prenatal monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of prenatal courses. The advent of prenatal courses will drive the growth of the home prenatal monitoring devices throughout the forecast period. Expectant parents are steadily becoming aware about the availability of numerous prenatal courses that increase their awareness about prenatal care and products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of preterm and low birth-weight babies. Factors such as the high instances of preterm labor, fetal mortality, and low birth-weight babies are driving the demand for home prenatal monitoring devices. Due to the growing severances of pre-delivery concerns and maternal risk factors, expectant mothers are having increased pregnancy-related concerns.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks associated with the use of home prenatal monitoring devices. Several home prenatal monitoring devices display faulty outputs or results. Such results lead to delayed or inaccurate monitoring or fetal abnormalities.

Key vendors

Bellabeat

Bloomlife

ExtantFuture

KM Consolidated

Sonoline

Summer Infant

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market ecosystem

Global fetal monitoring devices market - Related market

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market sizing 2017

Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Global traditional home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global smart home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global home prenatal heart monitor market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global home prenatal movement monitor market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global home prenatal monitoring devices market by distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Home prenatal monitoring devices market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Home prenatal monitoring devices market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Home prenatal monitoring devices market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of low-cost portable scanners

Advent of prenatal courses

Adoption of multichannel marketing strategies by key competitors

Increasing penetration of home prenatal monitoring devices in developing countries

Other prominent trends

PART 16: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 17: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

Competitors covered

Competitor classification

Market positioning of competitors

Bellabeat

Bloomlife

ExtantFuture

KM Consolidated

Sonoline

Summer Infant

PART 18: APPENDIX



