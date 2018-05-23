Global Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022 with Bellabeat, Bloomlife, ExtantFuture, KM Consolidated, Sonoline & Summer Infant Dominating

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global home prenatal monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of prenatal courses. The advent of prenatal courses will drive the growth of the home prenatal monitoring devices throughout the forecast period. Expectant parents are steadily becoming aware about the availability of numerous prenatal courses that increase their awareness about prenatal care and products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of preterm and low birth-weight babies. Factors such as the high instances of preterm labor, fetal mortality, and low birth-weight babies are driving the demand for home prenatal monitoring devices. Due to the growing severances of pre-delivery concerns and maternal risk factors, expectant mothers are having increased pregnancy-related concerns.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks associated with the use of home prenatal monitoring devices. Several home prenatal monitoring devices display faulty outputs or results. Such results lead to delayed or inaccurate monitoring or fetal abnormalities.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Bellabeat
- Bloomlife
- ExtantFuture
- KM Consolidated
- Sonoline
- Summer Infant
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market ecosystem
- Global fetal monitoring devices market - Related market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market sizing 2017
- Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Global traditional home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global smart home prenatal monitoring devices market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global home prenatal heart monitor market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global home prenatal movement monitor market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global home prenatal monitoring devices market by distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global home prenatal monitoring devices market - Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Home prenatal monitoring devices market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Home prenatal monitoring devices market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Home prenatal monitoring devices market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
- Other prominent challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of low-cost portable scanners
- Advent of prenatal courses
- Adoption of multichannel marketing strategies by key competitors
- Increasing penetration of home prenatal monitoring devices in developing countries
- Other prominent trends
PART 16: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 17: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
- Competitors covered
- Competitor classification
- Market positioning of competitors
- Bellabeat
- Bloomlife
- ExtantFuture
- KM Consolidated
- Sonoline
- Summer Infant
PART 18: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8pjg4/global_home?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-home-prenatal-monitoring-devices-market-2018-2022-with-bellabeat-bloomlife-extantfuture-km-consolidated-sonoline--summer-infant-dominating-300653520.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
