Global Home Security Systems Market by Home Type, Security, Systems, Services and Region - Forecast 2025

The "Home Security Systems Market by Home Type (Independent Homes, Apartments), Security (Professionally Installed & Monitored, Do-It-Yourself), Systems (Access Control Systems), Services (Security System Integration Services), Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home security systems market was valued at USD 53.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 78.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The growth of the home security systems market is driven by factors such as growing awareness regarding home security systems, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless technologies and increasing adoption of IP cameras for video surveillance amid COVID-19 crisis.



Home security system market for condominiums and apartments to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Owing to the increasing urbanization, the cities have started growing vertically, leading to the growth in the number of residential apartments and complexes. People in cities prefer condominiums and apartments owing to the integrated security and amenities within optimized prices. Therefore, providing a high level of security, while managing a large number of households, becomes necessary for the society builders and management bodies. Thus, with the increasing number of condominiums and apartment projects in cities worldwide, the home security market for condominiums and apartments is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Professionally installed and monitored security systems to account for the largest share of the market by 2025.



The large market for professionally installed and monitored security systems is mainly attributed to the growing concern among consumers about consistent security and real-time monitoring, and rising disposable income. Customers can entirely rely on professionally installed and monitored security systems, which are backed up with engineering and maintenance support. Consumers prefer opting for this category of products as the direct involvement of experts in handling and managing such products saves time and reduces efforts. Under a complete security package, professional monitoring companies offer possible discounts and insurance benefits. Moreover, these companies can communicate with offsite monitoring centers to ask for police, firefighters, and ambulance assistance in emergencies.



Home security system market for products to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The projected growth of the home security system market for products is mainly attributed to the increasing penetration of these systems in emerging economies and the rising adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) products. Additionally, the proliferation of smart city projects, the emergence of IoT, and the integration of wireless technology are a few factors that are expected to fuel the implementation of home security products across different households.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Home Security Systems Market

4.2 Market, by System

4.3 Market, by Systems and Country

4.4 US Held Largest Share of Market in 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Wireless Technologies

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Home Security Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of IP Cameras for Video Surveillance Amid

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Operational Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning in Home Security Systems

5.2.3.2 Worldwide Proliferation of Smart Cities Initiative

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 System Complexity

5.2.4.2 Privacy of Highly Confidential Information

5.2.4.3 Disruption in the Supply Chain Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technologies for Smart Surveillance



7 Home Security Systems Market, by Systems

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Systems

7.3 Fire Protection System Market

7.4 Video Surveillance Systems

7.5 Access Control Systems

7.6 Entrance Control Systems

7.7 Intruder Alarm



8 Home Security Systems Market, by Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Security System Integration Services

8.3 Remote Monitoring Services

8.4 Fire Security Services

8.5 Engineering Services

8.6 Installation and Design

8.7 Maintenance Services

8.8 Managed Services

8.9 Others

8.10 Video Surveillance Services

8.11 Installation and Maintenance

8.12 Video Surveillance as Services

8.13 Access Control Services

8.14 Installation & Integration

8.15 Maintenance Service

8.16 Access Control-as-a-Service



9 Home Security Systems Market, by Security

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professionally Installed and Monitored Systems

9.3 Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored Systems

9.4 Do-It-Yourself (DIY)



10 Home Security Systems Market, by Home Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Independent Houses

10.3 Condominium/Apartments



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Americas

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.2.1 Product Launches

12.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaboration

12.2.3 Acquisitions

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Players

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence Analysis (25 Companies)

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio Analysis (25 Companies)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 ADT

13.1.2 Honeywell International

13.1.3 Johnson Controls

13.1.4 Hangzhau Higvision Digital Technology

13.1.5 Assa Abloy

13.1.6 Secom

13.1.7 Robert Bosch

13.1.8 Allegion

13.1.9 Control4 Corp.

13.1.10 ABB

13.2 Right to Win

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Comcast

13.3.2 Alarm.Com

13.3.3 Nortek Security & Solution

13.3.4 Vivint

13.3.5 Simplisafe

13.3.6 Armorax

13.3.7 Canary

13.3.8 Scout

13.3.9 Legrand

13.3.10 Schneider Electric



