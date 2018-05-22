Global Home Theater Market 2018-2022: Growth of Smart Homes Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global home theater market to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Home Theater Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of smart homes. Smart homes are equipped with connected devices that communicate with each other and provide enhanced consumer experience. Vendors are offering enhanced home theatre systems equipped with assistant functionalities for smart homes.
One trend in the market is demand for customized home theater systems. The growing demand for customized home theatre systems will drive the growth of the home theatre market. Few manufacturers offer customized home theatre systems at premium prices. A key vendor in the market is offering customized home theatres for the CEDIA community, the luxury builders' market, and its customers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of home theater systems. The high cost of home theater systems will hinder their adoption during the forecast period. The availability of inexpensive in stand-alone speaker systems will pose a challenge to the market growth.
Key vendors
- Bose
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic
- SAMSUNG
- SONY
