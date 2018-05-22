Global Home Theater Market 2018-2022: Growth of Smart Homes Driving Growth

The global home theater market to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Home Theater Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of smart homes. Smart homes are equipped with connected devices that communicate with each other and provide enhanced consumer experience. Vendors are offering enhanced home theatre systems equipped with assistant functionalities for smart homes.

One trend in the market is demand for customized home theater systems. The growing demand for customized home theatre systems will drive the growth of the home theatre market. Few manufacturers offer customized home theatre systems at premium prices. A key vendor in the market is offering customized home theatres for the CEDIA community, the luxury builders' market, and its customers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of home theater systems. The high cost of home theater systems will hinder their adoption during the forecast period. The availability of inexpensive in stand-alone speaker systems will pose a challenge to the market growth.

Key vendors

Bose

LG Electronics

Panasonic

SAMSUNG

SONY

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02 SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04 MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05 MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product type

Comparison by product type

Home theater speakers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Sound bars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product type

PART 08 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09 REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10 DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11 DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Demand for customized home theater systems

Growing adoption of cloud services

Increasing demand for 4K content

PART 12 VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13 VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bose

LG Electronics

Panasonic

SAMSUNG

SONY

PART 14 APPENDIX





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxjf43/global_home?w=5





