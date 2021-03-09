Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Analysis 2021-2026, with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact
DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7-Volume Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2021-2026 report contains a thorough analysis of 15 vertical, 22 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 377 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $658 Billion by 2026.
The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The Global Public Safety & Homeland Security market and industry are forecast to go through significant shifts during 2021-2026, affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
- The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. In a matter of a few months, the coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands The related decline in GDP affect the 2020-2021 Homeland Security and Public Safety budgets.
- Mass vaccination during 2021 using high efficacy COVID-19 vaccines will recover the Homeland Security and Public Safety market by 2022.
- The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security & safety organizations to focus on the cost-performance of new products and services they purchase.
- The pandemic decrease the number of air and public transportation passengers.
- Technologies which have been developed to contain the pandemic will be used by the HLS & PS community, including: trace-detection, disaster command, communication & control and bio-terror mitigation.
- New and maturing technologies (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, big data & AI , smart sensors, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication, AI-based cybersecurity and video analytics), will create new business opportunities.
- The Biden administration agenda
- Organized crime
- China's internal security policy
- Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism
- The growth of climate warming related natural disasters
- Terror
Questions answered in the report include:
- What is the 2019-2020 market size and what are the trends of 84 markets & 377 sub-markets during 2021-2026?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the technology & services trends?
- What are the 37 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Business environment
- The 2019-2026 market
