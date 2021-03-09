Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Analysis 2021-2026, with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 7-Volume Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2021-2026 report contains a thorough analysis of 15 vertical, 22 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 377 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $658 Billion by 2026.

The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The Global Public Safety & Homeland Security market and industry are forecast to go through significant shifts during 2021-2026, affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. In a matter of a few months, the coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands The related decline in GDP affect the 2020-2021 Homeland Security and Public Safety budgets.

Mass vaccination during 2021 using high efficacy COVID-19 vaccines will recover the Homeland Security and Public Safety market by 2022.

The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security & safety organizations to focus on the cost-performance of new products and services they purchase.

The pandemic decrease the number of air and public transportation passengers.

Technologies which have been developed to contain the pandemic will be used by the HLS & PS community, including: trace-detection, disaster command, communication & control and bio-terror mitigation.

New and maturing technologies (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, big data & AI , smart sensors, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication, AI-based cybersecurity and video analytics), will create new business opportunities.

The Biden administration agenda

Organized crime

China's internal security policy

internal security policy Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism

The growth of climate warming related natural disasters

Terror

Questions answered in the report include:

What is the 2019-2020 market size and what are the trends of 84 markets & 377 sub-markets during 2021-2026?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What are the 37 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2019-2026 market

