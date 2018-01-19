Global Homes and Buildings (H&B) Market 2017-2018: $1.19 Billion Driven by Transformational Technologies Such as Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, and the Cloud

The H&B industry is expected to reach $1,191.96 billion in 2018, with market expansion driven by double-digit growth in segments such as connected homes and LED lighting.

The homes and buildings (H&B) industry continue to evolve, driven by transformational technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and the cloud. These technologies are significantly impacting the connected homes, LED lighting, building energy management markets.

Even in traditional markets such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); fire and safety; and facilities management, technology is slowly penetrating to play a vital important role in building energy optimization. The convergence of technologies will continue to change the market dynamics of the H&B industry by reducing the operating and infrastructure costs and improving the financial optimization of buildings.



Research Scope



Home and Buildings industry is a dynamic and exciting space with huge opportunities for different tier-level participants. Disruptors and deeply entrenched participants are fiercely competing in terms of business models, IoT-based product offerings and price. Therefore, it is necessary for participants to know about growth opportunities, target regions, technologies transforming the industry, companies to watch out in different markets to stay competitive in the industry.



This outlook will help participants understand the dynamics of the industry in 2018 with focus on key market developments and predictions and also this study will help participants to identify disruptive trends discussed in this study and intrigue them to integrate those technologies in their products and solutions as well as evaluate the impact of it on respective markets.



The market trends have been analyzed for the study period of 2017 to 2018, with the base year as 2017. The study deals with the H&B industry as 2 separate entities: homes-LED lighting, connected homes, home energy management, energy storage, and solar photovoltaic (PV); buildings-LED lighting, building energy management, building automation systems, HVAC, fire and safety, and low-voltage power distribution.



Research Highlights



The study assesses and discusses the companies that performed well in 2017 and discusses the companies that are worth looking out for in 2018.



Some companies considered for the study include:

Siemens

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Compass

OSRAM

Philips

Google

Amazon

Tesla

EcoEnergy Insights

Cisco

View

Qualcomm

Key Issues Addressed

What are the growth opportunities, and where do they exist for the market participants?

Which technologies are transforming the H&B industry?

What are the companies to watch out in 2018?

Does the space have any cross industry opportunities?

What are the key regions to target in 2018?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Predictions for 2018

Disruptive Trends-2018

Global H&B Industry Revenue by Markets-2017 and 2018

Global H&B Industry Revenue-2017 and 2018

Regional Trends for Developed Markets-2018

Regional Trends for Emerging Markets-2018

Key Technologies Transforming the H&B Industry

H&B Industry-Winners of 2017

H&B 2018-Leading Companies to Watch

Associated Research and Multimedia on Building Energy Management

2. 2018 Homes Industry Outlook

2018 Homes Industry Predictions

Research Scope

2018 Market Snapshot-Residential LED Lighting

Key Market Developments-Connected Homes

2018 Market Snapshot-Connected Homes

Winning Solutions and Applications in Connected Homes-2018

Connected Cars and Connected Homes-Crossover Opportunities

Home Energy Management-Smart Thermostat

2018 Market Snapshot-Residential Energy Storage and Solar PV

3. 2018 Buildings Industry Outlook

2018 Buildings Industry Predictions

2018 Market Snapshot-C&I LED Lighting

2018 Market Snapshot-Lighting Control and Lighting Management Systems

2018 Li-Fi-Potential Applications

2018 Market Snapshot-Low-voltage Switchgear

2018 Market Snapshot-Facility Management (FM)

2017 Market Snapshot-HVAC Equipment

2018 Market Snapshot-BAS

2018 Market Snapshot-BEMS

H&B Industry-Transformational Trends for the Next 5 Years

H&B Industry-Long-term Visionary Trends

4. Regional Outlook

LED Lighting Revenue Forecast by Region

Li-Fi-Technology Adoption by Region

BEMS Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Connected Homes Penetration by Region

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-IoT-enabled Products

Growth Opportunity 2-Data Analytics and Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3-Secured Open-source Platform

Growth Opportunity 4-Products with Functionality Integration

Growth Opportunity 5-Customer-centric Approach

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Key Conclusions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kqb4v4/global_homes_and?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-homes-and-buildings-hb-market-2017-2018-1-19-billion-driven-by-transformational-technologies-such-as-internet-of-things-iot-data-analytics-and-the-cloud-300639979.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

