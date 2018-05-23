Global Hosiery Market 2016-2024

The global hosiery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period i.e. 2017-2024

Rising personal disposable income along with changing lifestyle is anticipated to expand the growth of global hosiery market during the forecast period. Apart from this, propagation of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores is resulting in increasing product visibility.

This enables easier accessibility to clothing products such as hosiery to consumers. The increasing sales from online commerce sector is further fuelling the growth of global hosiery market as it saves the time of buyers and offer various discounts on the products. Moreover, the growth of the market is also driven by factors such as style and comfort offered by the hosiery products. This is due to the changing fashion trends that keeps consumer interested in purchasing goods that are more comfortable and keep them up to date with the latest fashion and style.

The growth of the global hosiery market is driven by the robust demand for comfortable and stylish hosiery among the consumers. Changing lifestyles and demographic factors are bringing changes in demand patterns for hosiery. Although the expenditure on hosiery is largely determined by factors such as income, family size and education, the rapidly expanding affluent base of middle class population in developing countries is expected to expand the market over the forecast period.

The growth of the market will be driven by innovation in aesthetic as well as functional product features. The increasing demand for the products with features such as stronger elastics to create appropriate compression to increase blood circulation, anti-cellulite hosiery that help impart sculpted body shape, hosiery with weather-adaptive and supportive features such as silver-based microbial finishes for greater hygiene and comfort is expected to increase the demand for the hosiery products across the globe.

Moreover, the hosiery market is also moving beyond traditional black color and sober patterns. The emergence of python print tights, colored tights, striped tights, patterned styles of over-the-knee socks is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Top Countries with Highest demand for Hosiery Market - By Region



3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

4. Global Hosiery Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast, 2016-2024

5. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

5.1. Growth Drivers

5.2. Challenges

5.3. Trends

6. Global Market Segmentation Analysis

6.1. By Distribution Channel Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.1. Mass Merchants Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.2. Departmental Store Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.3. Online Store Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.4. Others Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2. By Product Type Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.1. Socks Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.2. Tights Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.3. Leggings Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.4. Knee Highs Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.5. Opaques Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.6. Stay-ups Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.7. Stockings Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.8. Panty hose Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.9. Over knees Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.2.10. Others Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.3. By Gender Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.3.1. Women Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.3.2. Men Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.4. By Price Range Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.4.1. Low Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.4.2. Mid-Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.4.3. Premium Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.5. By Region Market Size (USD Million), Y-O-Y Growth & Share Analysis (%), 2016-2024

7. Competitive Landscape

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Golden Lady Company S.p.A.

Wolford AG

Donna Karan New York

Trer Innovation Srl

Carolina Hosiery, Inc.

Fox River Mills , Inc.

, Inc. Parker Legwear, Inc.

