Global Hospital Gowns Market Report 2023-2030: Development of Smart Hospital Gowns Presents Opportunities

As per report estimates, the global hospital gowns market will progress with a CAGR of 11.83% in the forecasted years from 2023 to 2030.



The rise in the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the increasing number of operations & surgeries being performed are the key factors driving the market. Along with this, the implementation of government policies to ensure patient safety and hygiene also contributes to market growth.



On the other hand, the rise in product recalls & failures is expected to hamper the market's progress over the forecast period. However, the development of smart hospital gowns presents a lucrative growth opportunity for the market. Moreover, the rising elderly populace and the surge in the prevalence of various diseases are expected to aid the market reach its projected growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global hospital gowns market report covers North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow the fastest in the global market during the forecasted period. Some of the key factors projected to drive the studied market include the development of the healthcare infrastructure in the region and the surging awareness pertaining to patient safety & hygiene standards. Whereas, North America leads the global market, and held the highest revenue in 2022. The adoption of hospital gowns in the region has risen owing to the increasing number of surgeries and the development of healthcare facilities.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The well-known companies studied in the hospital gowns market include Halyard Health, Molnlycke Health Care, Aramark, AmeriPride Services Inc (Acquired By Aramark), 3M, Primed Medical Products Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Medline Industries LP, Standard Textile Co Inc, and Angelica Corporation.

3M is a globally renowned company operating in the following four business segments: Health Care, Consumer, Safety and Industrial, and Transportation and Electronics. As part of its protective wear section, the company offers 3MT Protective Coverall 4510, 3MT Protective Coverall 4515, and 3MT Disposable Protective Coverall 4540. 3M was established in 1902, and has a strong workforce of over 95000 employees worldwide. It generated net revenue of $35.4 billion by 2021. The gross profit earned by the company that year amounted to $16.6 billion.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in the Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections

Growth in the Number of Surgeries Performed

Government Policies to Ensure Patient Safety and Hygiene

Market Challenges

Stringent Production Standards for Hospital Gowns

Product Recalls and Failures

Adoption of Robotic Surgeries

Market Opportunities

Development of Smart Hospital Gowns

Rise in the Geriatric Population Across the Globe

Increasing Prevalence of Various Diseases

