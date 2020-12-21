Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital infection therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global hospital infection therapeutics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Hospital infection therapeutics refers to various pharmaceutical drugs used for the treatment of nosocomial infections. These infections can be acquired at hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and other clinical settings and are usually treated by antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal medicines.



The antibacterial therapeutics consist of cell wall synthesis and protein synthesis inhibitors, such as vancomycin, carbapenems, cephalosporins, linezolid, aminoglycosides and tigecycline. The antifungal therapeutics include caspofungin and Amphotericin B. These drugs aid in preventing the instances of hospital-acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), gastrointestinal disorders, bloodstream infections and surgical site infections.



The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases (HAD) is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. Resulting from the deterioration of hygiene facilities in hospitals and other healthcare institutions, there has been a significant increase in the occurrence of hospital-acquired pneumonia and other infections, which is contributing to the increasing demand for hospital infection therapeutics.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of advanced microbial wound care drugs, coverings and vaccines, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are developing antimicrobial drugs and pipeline drug molecules that are effective against multi-drug resistant infections and can be used for the treatment of infections with specific symptoms.



Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further.



