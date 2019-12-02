Global Hospital Information Systems Market, Forecast to 2024 - Increasing Demand for Quality Healthcare System, Technological Development in Healthcare Sector, Growing Use of EHR Systems

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Information System Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major factors for the growth of the hospital information system market include the increasing demand for the quality healthcare system, technological development in the healthcare sector, and the growing use of EHR systems.



As per the study of the HealthIT.gov, around 94% of the EHR providers report that their EHR makes the records readily available at the point of care, and 88% of the EHR providers reported that their EHR provides benefits for the clinical practices. This indicates that the providers understand the significance of the EHR systems. Owing to this, the demand for EHR systems in healthcare practices is increasing.



The use of EHR is increasing, due to the higher patient satisfaction, in terms of the services they get. As EHR is a major component of HIS system, the need to integrate and manage the EHR, along with other administrative and clinical processes, is expected to contribute for the growth of hospital information systems market in the forecast period.



Along with that, other factors, such as increasing demand for the quality healthcare system, rising investments in healthcare, and technological development in healthcare sector, are driving hospital information systems (HIS) market.



Key Market Trends



Cloud-based Mode of Delivery is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Over the Forecast Period



Cloud-based systems store data on external servers where they can be accessed via the web, requiring only a computer with an internet connection. Cloud-based delivery helps healthcare providers and patients access information anytime, anywhere. Cloud-based information systems are cost-effective, particularly for small to medium-sized practices, as there are no large hardware expenditures, and the software expense is a consistent subscription rate.



Cloud-based radiology information portals also allow physicians and medical practitioners to control access to sensitive information. Furthermore, cloud services get updated more frequently in comparison to on-premise counterparts to comply with legal, regulatory, and accreditation requirements. Thus, healthcare functionality can be enhanced with the use of cloud-based systems, which offer broader integration, allow easy and secure sharing of data among the healthcare professionals, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the market.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



The landscape for hospital information systems has undergone a significant change in the past few years, primarily due to the government's push to digitalize healthcare from various initiatives to increase the adoption of electronic health records (EHR) to increasing investments in healthcare information exchange systems. Rapid digitalization of the healthcare sector is fueling the demand for hospital information systems in the country, and government programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, are also supporting the broader use of hospital information systems.



Currently, in the United States, the healthcare sector is under continuous pressure to decrease running costs through approaches, such as improved workflow efficiencies. Various government initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure, and the high adoption rate of new healthcare technology are expected to remain major factors driving the market in the United States, over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of various market players. Some of the market players are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Integrated Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Carestream Health, and Wipro Limited



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Quality Healthcare System

4.2.2 Technological Development in Healthcare Sector

4.2.3 Growing Use of EHR Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

4.3.2 Lack of Proper IT Infrastructure in Developing Regions

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Delivery

5.1.1 Cloud Based

5.1.2 On Premise

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Clinical Information Systems

5.2.2 Administrative Information Systems

5.2.3 Electronic Medical Records

5.2.4 Laboratory Information System

5.2.5 Radiology Information System

5.2.6 Pharmacy Information System

5.2.7 Other Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

6.1.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Integrated Medical Systems

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.7 McKesson Corporation

6.1.8 Carestream Health

6.1.9 Wipro Limited



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofxadx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

