Global Hospital Outsourcing Market (2020 to 2027) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Outsourcing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service; By Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital outsourcing market expected to Reach $579.58 Billion by 2027, according to the study.



The global market for hospital outsourcing industry is anticipated to witness growth owing to the increasing cost-liabilities on hospitals, increased focus on value-based healthcare, consistent rise in chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, and a subsequent rise in hospital admissions. To optimize costs, hospitals relying on IT transformation projects.



The global hospital outsourcing industry is fragmented based on service, type, and region. In terms of service, the market is segmented into healthcare IT, clinical services, business services, transportation services, and others. The type segment is further divided into public and private hospitals outsourcing.



Segment Highlights

Other services market segment is estimated to hold a significant share in the global hospital outsourcing industry owing to high burden of ancillary non-productive services. Segment holds more than 40%% of the global share in 2019. However, clinical services segment is expected to expand at highest market growth during the forecast.

Based on type, the private hospitals market segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027. High share is due to the cost-sensitive nature of private hospitals. To maintain financial leverage, these entities need to optimize cost structure.

North America market is dominating the global hospital outsourcing industry accounting for over 60% of the revenue share throughout the forecast period. Inconsistent government policies and unsustainable hospital functioning model boosting the need for outsourcing services in the region

The market players including Cerner Corporation, Aramark Corporation, and Integrated Medical Transport together held a significant market share in terms of revenue of global medical outsourcing industry in 2019.

4. Hospital Outsourcing Market Insights

4.1. Hospital Outsourcing - Industry snapshot

4.2. Hospital Outsourcing Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Outsourcing of the ancillary works

4.2.1.2. Expenses Optimization

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Data security and compliance issues

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Hospital Outsourcing Market Industry trends



