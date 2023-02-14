Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Home Care to Spur Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital/Medical Beds Market by Product (Bed, Accessories), Technology (Manual, Powered), Type of Care (Rehabilitative, Curative, Long Term), Healthcare Facility (Pediatric, Maternal, Bariatric, Critical, Homecare, Med Surg) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hospital/medical beds market is projected to reach $6.66 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.



Based on product, in 2023, the beds segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The key factors attributed to this segment's large market share are the expansion of medical facilities globally, the high demand for advanced beds for long-term home care, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Owing to the advancing healthcare infrastructure globally, the patient inflow to medical facilities has increased, generating the demand for hospital beds.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into powered beds, manual beds, and smart beds. In 2023, the powered beds segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. High demand for quality healthcare, high preference for technologically advanced beds, and a rise in the number of private hospitals offering high-quality healthcare services are the key factors contributing to the large market share of this segment.



Based on type of care, the market is segmented into curative care, long-term care, and rehabilitative care. In 2022, the curative care segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Increased incidence of injuries, high adoption of medical beds for curative treatments, rise in road accidents, and the outbreak of COVID-19 are the factors generating the high demand for curative care.



Based on healthcare facility, the critical care unit segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high rate of hospital admissions due to chronic illnesses, the rise in cardiovascular diseases, and the high risk of the aging population to diseases requiring care for an extended duration.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the hospital/medical beds market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



In 2023, Europe is expected to command the largest share of the hospital/medical beds market, followed by North America. The rise in maternity hospitals, government initiatives for promoting advanced infrastructure in the healthcare sector, and a strong healthcare system with well-qualified medical teams are the factors attributed to the large share of this regional market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Elderly Population Coupled with the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Number of Hospitals

Technological Advancements in Hospital Beds

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Restraints

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive and Outpatient Surgeries

Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Smart Beds and Robotic Beds

Rising Demand for Home Care

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures in Developing Economies

Growing Medical Tourism

Scope of the Report:

Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Product

Beds

Accessories

Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Technology

Powered Beds

Electric Beds

Semi-electric Beds

Manual Beds

Smart Beds

Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Type of Care

Curative Care

Long-term Care

Rehabilitative Care

Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Healthcare Facility

Critical Care Unit

Bariatric Care Unit

Long-term Care Unit

Homecare Settings

Med-surg Care Unit

Pediatric Care Unit

Maternal Care Unit

Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

(RoLATM) Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Product



6. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Technology



7. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Type of Care



8. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Healthcare Facility



9. Hospital/Medical Beds Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holding Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Getinge AB

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Medline Industries LP

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

LINET Group SE

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Savaria Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Amico Corporation

Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o.Malvestio Spa .

