Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market to 2026 - Rising Meat Market is Projected to Drive the Demand

The hot dogs and sausages market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 2.64% to grow to $91.031 billion by 2026, from $75.839 billion in 2019.

Hot dogs and sausages are shaped meat products packed into a casing which helps give them desired shape and texture. Hot dogs and sausages are generally made from ground meat, pork, beef, and poultry meat and are served in snacks and lunch with bread. Changing healthcare and fitness cautiousness has encouraged the inculcation of a protein-based diet which, hence, has raised meat consumption globally.

Rising meat consumption has increased the consumption of hot dogs and sausages. Furthermore, the growing snacking habit has also encouraged the consumption of hot dogs and sausages with bread, which is expected to drive market growth. Robust growth in the fast food and ready-to-eat food industries is also expected to bring in significant growth in the market. However, the rising availability of plant-based meat substitutes and rising diseases among animals are anticipated to hinder the market growth.



The rising meat market is projected to drive the demand for hot dogs and sausages

One of the prime reasons supporting the growth in the hot dogs and sausages market is rising meat consumption with increasing inculcation of protein-based diet. Overall, the bulk of meat production growth is attributed to developing regions, which will account for 80% of the additional output. Data from FAO stats shows that chicken slaughter globally has surged to over 69.01 billion in 2019 from 61.83 billion in 2014. Pigs slaughter reached 1.48 billion in 2018, while the overall livestock population has been increasing at a noteworthy rate.



Furthermore, it is projected that beef consumption is calculated to rise to 76 Mt over the next decade and is expected to constitute approximately 16% of the net increase in global meat consumption as compared to the base period. Also, it is observed that worldwide pig meat consumption will surge at a promising rate to 127 Mt over the next years and is expected to hold 28% of the global meat market in terms of consumption. According to FAO, the meat consumption of the world was 41.3 kg per capita in 2015 and is projected to increase by around 9.7% to 45.3 kg per capita. It is anticipated that rising meat market dynamics will support the market for hot dogs and sausages during the forecasted period.



COVID-19 impact on the hot dogs and sausages market

The hot dogs and sausages market had been growing at a healthy pace before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in urbanization and the rising consumption of fast food have been some of the major drivers of market growth. However, the pandemic had a negative impact on the hot dogs and sausages market, as the consumption of meat products declined during the pandemic. The shutting down of restaurants and hotels played a major role in the decline in the consumption of hot dogs and sausages during the pandemic. Also, a halt in the tourism sector as a result of travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus further harmed the market growth. The demand for meat products declined due to the health concerns among consumers regarding the consumption of meat. Thus, the projection for the hot dogs and sausages market in the COVID-19 scenario is significantly revised downwards.

