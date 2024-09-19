Global Hotelier Sam Nazarian & Global Business Icon Tony Robbins Partner To Announce The Estate: A Revolutionary Luxury Hospitality & Residential Ecosystem Anchored in the World of Preventative Medicine, AI and Longevity

This groundbreaking luxury hotel platform has been built by four titans of industry: Sam Nazarian and Tony Robbins are joined by sbe's partner and global music icon, Marc Anthony, and international strategist Richard Attias.

The Estate will lead the luxury hotel industry through its resorts and collection of urban preventative and longevity centers in core markets through partnership with industry leader Fountain Life, the leader in disease detection, prevention and reversal, providing the knowledge, coaching, and therapeutics that can increase vitality and healthspan, and turn back the clock on aging.

The partnership will boast the world's biggest network of longevity-focused resorts and residential projects, driven by a commitment to functional and preventive medicine.

The Estate will quickly become the largest ecosystem of preventative medicine and longevity in the world featuring 15 global Hotels & Residences and 10 urban preventative medicine and longevity centers by 2030, totaling 25 world-class centers in partnership with Fountain Life.

The first four Estate Luxury Hotels & Residences will launch in St Kitts, the UK, Trento in Northern Italy, and Montreux, Switzerland in 2026, with locations in Miami and the GCC to follow. The first longevity and preventative medicine center is set to open in Los Angeles at Century Plaza in the second half of 2025.

The Estate will partner in select urban locations with globally renowned Clinique La Prairie, the leader in longevity for more than 90 years, under the leadership of CEO Simone Gibertoni, offering premier holistic treatments through the 'Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie' and their iconic line of Longevity Supplements® 'CLP Holistic Health®.'

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class hotels and residences, restaurants and lounges, is proud to announce that on the heels of developing the largest global lifestyle platform, Sam Nazarian has assembled a team of partners to pivot to building the most comprehensive luxury platform with The Estate Hotels & Residences. The Estate will boast the biggest global network of luxury resorts and residential projects driven by a commitment to functional and preventive medicine through multi-modal diagnostics and vetted therapeutics powered by Fountain Life.

Sam Nazarian comments "In 2006 I created SLS Hotels, a brand both relevant and disruptive for the emerging lifestyle industry. Then, lifestyle was 'access', now luxury is 'longevity'. The Estate will lead with luxury. In 2024, we are disrupting again, by bringing together global market leaders, providing a platform for the best ideas to surface, and giving them scale. We are not building medical hotels – we are building luxury hotels, residences and urban clinics that are differentiated by a commitment to changing people's lives. I have the honor of working with titans I have always admired, who share the same vision. Tony, Marc and Richard have led globally celebrated careers of excellence and inspiration, rooted in philanthropy and love and I couldn't be more proud to start this journey with them."

Tony Robbins adds "High-quality preventative medicine has significantly enhanced my own life and I'm thrilled to collaborate with Sam on launching The Estate. By meeting people where they are, we blend a five-star experience with some of the world's leading experts and offerings in preventative diagnostics and longevity on a global scale."

Marc Anthony states "The Estate is a truly unique and transformative project, and I'm excited to partner with Sam and Tony to bring it to the world. Working alongside visionaries like Sam and Tony —individuals I've long admired for their dedication to excellence, philanthropy, and love—is an incredible honor. I couldn't be prouder to embark on this journey with them. Together, we're merging five-star luxury with the expertise of the world's top specialists in preventative diagnostics and longevity. The Estate will redefine what luxury means, setting a new standard for the future."

Richard Attias states "The Estate represents a bold convergence of luxury, innovation, and purpose—an approach that aligns deeply with my work in creating transformative global platforms. This project is more than just another development; it is a revolutionary ecosystem where world-class hospitality meets the cutting edge of preventative medicine, AI, and longevity. We are setting a new standard for how we live and thrive. The Estate will be a beacon of change providing unparalleled experiences that empower individuals to lead healthier, longer, and more vibrant lives."

Dr. Bill Kapp, CEO and Co-Founder of Fountain Life adds "Our partnership with Sam Nazarian's sbe will make Fountain Life's cutting-edge, multi-modal diagnostics, therapeutics, and functional medicine expertise available at incomparable locations in key markets. We are a team of market leaders working together to create premier health and wellness destinations that will empower individuals to take control of their health and extend their longevity."

THE ESTATE OPPORTUNITY

Since the pandemic, Longevity, Health and Wellness have become multi-generational priorities - informing choices across the consumer spectrum - from everyday life to the exceptional moments we treasure. Today, consumers, particularly Gen-Z and Millennials, are no longer simply testing wellness trends and hoping for the best, but rather asking, "What does the science say?" Preventative diagnostics are what they seek.

According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the global wellness economy was valued at $5.6 trillion in 2022, which was a 14% increase from 2019.

For The Estate, Sam Nazarian, global hospitality leader credited with building the largest lifestyle hospitality ecosystem in the world (sold to Accor Hotels in a landmark $850 million cash and asset swap deal), will expertly blend his hospitality prowess with the most advanced Scientific Preventative Diagnostics and Health Solutions, powered by market leader Fountain Life, an Estate operating partner.

THE ESTATE PARTNERS

This groundbreaking 360 Health and Wellness Lifestyle concept has been built by four titans of industry: Hospitality visionary Sam Nazarian and #1 New York Times bestselling author and life and business strategist Tony Robbins, who are joined by global music icon Marc Anthony and Richard Attias, renowned for uniting business, government, and civil society to drive economic growth and innovation.

Always ahead of the curve, Sam and Tony began developing the luxury hotel brand of the future concept pre-pandemic. They resolved to create a new omnichannel approach to longevity, meeting the customer wherever they are rather than being solely a destination offering.

The Estate is a brand combining the ultimate 5 star experience with the most cutting edge preventive diagnostics. This is complemented by myriad med/spa treatments by globally renowned Clinique La Prairie, combined with the latest holistic treatments alongside thoughtful sports & fitness regimes by carefully curated industry experts.

The Estate's resorts and urban preventative and longevity centers are powered by Fountain Life and its cutting edge medical science and AI technology. Fountain Life is led by CEO William Kapp, MD, a board certified orthopedic surgeon, Helen Messier, PhD/MD, the Chief Medical and Science Officer, and world renowned futurist and entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, MD, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman. Developed and overseen by some of the nation's foremost functional medicine experts, Fountain Life provides a personalized health roadmap based on unparalleled multi-modal diagnostics, functional medicine, and therapeutics. Well beyond the immediate benefit of identifying potentially life-threatening conditions in their early stages, Fountain Life's longevity physicians lead a team that includes health coaches and nutritionists continually focused on members' health indicators and providing the knowledge, coaching, and therapeutics that can increase vitality and healthspan, and turn back the clock on aging.

Fountain's multi-modal diagnostics include: Imaging - full body MRI /brain MRI (searching for cancer and aneurysms), low-dose lung CT, AI-enabled Coronary CT (searching for soft plaque), DEXA Scan (bone density/body composition), epigenetics/genome sequencing/nutrigenomics, early cancer blood tests, advanced blood diagnostics, food intolerance and gut health. The goal of Fountain Life's multi-modal diagnostic testing is to answer two key questions: First, is there anything going on in your body that you need to know about immediately? Second, what is likely to happen and how can you optimize your health for the future?

Clinique La Prairie, founded in 1931 in Montreux, Switzerland, is a global leader in wellness, offering award-winning programs that combine preventative and holistic medicine with luxury. Their Revitalisation programme, designed to promote vitality, strengthen immunity, and slows aging. Their 4-pillar approach—medical care, nutrition, well-being, and movement—promotes longer and healthier lives. CLP has expanded their vision with the creation of "Longevity Ecosystem," which includes its 'Health Resorts', 'Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie', and the pioneering line of Longevity Supplements, 'CLP Holistic Health®'.

The Estate will, through the sbe Foundation, ensure that underprivileged communities are able to access preventative diagnostics and treatments by working with partner charities.

THE ESTATE LONGEVITY CENTERS

The Estate will go beyond traditional luxury hotel and residential projects, offering urban longevity centers powered by Fountain Life in major markets allowing continued maintenance beyond the hotel experience the first of these will be located at Century Plaza in Los Angeles, a transformative development by the Reuben Brothers that spans six acres. The Estate will be located on the main plaza level, directly accessible from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel & Residences lobby breezeway.

THE ESTATE PIPELINE

Pioneering in both the hospitality and clinical sectors, The Estate will feature 15 Hotels & Residences and 10 urban longevity centers by 2030. Every Estate will open in breathtaking locations and environments with a warm, responsive service ethos. The first Hotels & Residences to launch will be located in St Kitts, the UK, Trento in Northern Italy and Montreux, Switzerland in 2026, with Miami and GCC soon afterwards. Residential sales for the St Kitts project will open in Q3 2025.

THE ESTATE CULINARY PLATFORM

Nutrition, at the core of all health, will be a significant brand focus. The Estate will provide satisfying culinary experiences, designed to work in synergy with medical diagnosis and to support self-healing, crafted by sbe's Disruptive Restaurant Group and their incredible global network of Michelin starred and award-winning chefs Chef Katsuya Uechi, three-star Michelin Chef Dani Garcia, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Chef Wes Avila and Michelin star Chef Fabio Trabocchi.

In short, The Estate is a groundbreaking hospitality platform encouraging innovation and solution-based longevity at scale, offering the most extensive collection of functional medicine doctors -a luxury platform committed to diagnostics and creating vitality. The end goal: guests leave with exuberant physical and emotional strength and feel full of life and energy to pursue that which is most important to them.

