Global Household Care Markets Report 2022-2026: Sustainable and Natural Products / Premium Household Care Products / Artificial Intelligence / Stringent Regulations

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Household Care Market (Laundry Care, Surface Care, Dishwashing, Air Care, Home Insecticides, Bleach, Toilet Care and Polishes): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household care market is anticipated to reach US$202.43 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.08% during the period spanning 2022-2026

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising urban population, escalating migrants, rising female labor force, rising e-commerce penetration, rising per capita spending, increasing hygiene awareness, nuclear family, and middle-class population.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as easy existence of counterfeit products and high competition. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like escalating advertising campaigns, product innovation, sustainable and natural products, premium household care products, artificial intelligence, and stringent regulations.

The global household care market can be segmented as follows: laundry care, Surface care, Dishwashing, Air care, home insecticides, Bleach, Toilet care and Polishes. Laundry care held the largest share of the market in 2021.

New features with product packaging and better benefits influence consumers to purchase household products. This is likely to have a beneficial impact on household product sales, such as laundry care solutions, which would drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2021. The rise of e-retailers, particularly in emerging regions, is quickening the pace of the business.

Additionally, automation in the household market has fueled industrial product innovation, resulting in the biggest benefits for users. As a result, more market innovation is likely to boost Asia Pacific industry growth in the coming years.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Church & Dwight Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Unilever Group

The Procter & Gamble Company

Kao Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Household Care

1.1.1 Introduction

1.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Household Care

1.3 Household Care Products

1.4 Segmentations of Household Care



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Household Care Market

2.2 Rising Concern towards Self Care and Hygiene

2.3 Boost in E-Commerce Total Retail Sales

2.4 Growing Demand for Surface Care Products



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Household Care Market by Value

3.2 Global Household Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Household Care Market by Category

3.3.1 Global Laundry Care Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Laundry Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Laundry Care Market by Category

3.3.4 Global Laundry Care Market Forecast by Category

3.3.5 Global Surface Care Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Surface Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Dishwashing Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Dishwashing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Dishwashing Market by Category

3.3.10 Global Dishwashing Market Forecast by Category

3.3.11 Global Air Care Market by Value

3.3.12 Global Air Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.13 Global Home Insecticides Market by Value

3.3.14 Global Home Insecticides Market Forecast by Value

3.3.15 Global Toilet Care Market by Value

3.3.16 Global Toilet Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.17 Global Bleach Market by Value

3.3.18 Global Bleach Market Forecast by Value

3.3.19 Global Polishes Market by Value

3.3.20 Global Polishes Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Household Care Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Care Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Household Care Market by Region

4.1.4 China Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.1.5 Japan Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 India Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 Indonesia Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Household Care Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 North America Household Care Market by Region

4.2.4 The US Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.2.5 Canada Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Western Europe

4.3.1 Western Europe Household Care Market by Value

4.3.2 Western Europe Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 Western Europe Household Care Market by Region

4.3.4 Germany Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 Italy Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 UK Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.3.7 France Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.3.8 Spain Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America Household Care Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.4.3 Latin America Household Care Market by Region

4.4.4 Brazil Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.4.5 Argentina Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Household Care Market by Value

4.5.2 Middle East and Africa Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.5.3 Middle East and Africa Household Care Market by Region

4.5.4 Iran Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.5.5 Egypt Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.5.6 South Africa Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.5.7 Saudi Arabia Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.6 Eastern Europe

4.6.1 Eastern Europe Household Care Market by Value

4.6.2 Eastern Europe Household Care Market Forecast by Value

4.7 Australasia

4.7.1 Australasia Household Care Market by Value

4.7.2 Australasia Household Care Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Urban Population

5.1.2 Escalating Migrants

5.1.3 Rising Female Labor Force

5.1.4 Rising E-Commerce Penetration

5.1.5 Rising Per Capita Spending

5.1.6 Middle class Population

5.1.7 Increasing Hygiene Awareness

5.1.8 Nuclear Family

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Advertising Campaigns

5.2.2 Product Innovation

5.2.3 Sustainable and Natural Products

5.2.4 Premium Household Care Products

5.2.5 Artificial Intelligence

5.2.6 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Easy Existence of Counterfeit Products

5.3.2 High Competition



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenues Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77h0av

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets