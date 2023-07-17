Global Household Cleaners Market to Reach $64.6 Billion by 2030: Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Witness Rapid Growth

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cleaners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Household Cleaners estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Specialty Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$35.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surface Cleaners segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Household Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

McBride plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

The Clorox Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Company Unilever plc

A Prelude to Household Cleaners

Uses of Household Cleaners

Market Segmentation

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS

Covid-19 - Elevating the Status of Cleaning Brands to Lifestyle Brands

Continued Vigilance Even After the Pandemic Ends

Changes in Shopping Behavior

Market Outlook and Prospects

Global Household Cleaners Market

Regional Market Perspective

Trends in Home Care for 2020

Disinfectants Market Witnesses Rapid Growth to Protect from CoronaVirus

Disinfectant Demand from Coronavirus Concerns Challenges Specialty Chemical Supply Chain

COMPETITION

WORLD BRANDS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

CDC Approved Cleaning Products That Disinfect

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Witness Rapid Growth

Increasing Popularity of Premium Products to Drive Household Cleaning Products Market

Natural Laundry & Home Care Products Register Increased Sales

Home Care Trends for the Near Future

Bio-based, Sustainable Ingredients Impact Wipes Innovation

Product Trends

Clorox Continues to Lead

Increasing Demand for Bar Soap for Clean Home Care

Scented Household Products Gain Popularity

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Set for a Steady Growth

RECENT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Product Innovations to Propel the Household Cleaners Market

Shine Bathroom Assistant

`TOELECT` Toilet Cleaning System

Microfibrillated Cellulose

