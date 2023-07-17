Global Household Cleaners Market to Reach $64.6 Billion by 2030: Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Witness Rapid Growth

17 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cleaners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Household Cleaners estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Specialty Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$35.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surface Cleaners segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Household Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured) -
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corporation
- McBride plc
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
- The Clorox Company
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Unilever plc
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Household Cleaners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Household Cleaners
- Uses of Household Cleaners
- Market Segmentation
- IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS
- Covid-19 - Elevating the Status of Cleaning Brands to Lifestyle Brands
- Continued Vigilance Even After the Pandemic Ends
- Changes in Shopping Behavior
- Market Outlook and Prospects
- Global Household Cleaners Market
- Regional Market Perspective
- Trends in Home Care for 2020
- Disinfectants Market Witnesses Rapid Growth to Protect from CoronaVirus
- Disinfectant Demand from Coronavirus Concerns Challenges Specialty Chemical Supply Chain
- COMPETITION
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- CDC Approved Cleaning Products That Disinfect
- Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Witness Rapid Growth
- Increasing Popularity of Premium Products to Drive Household Cleaning Products Market
- Natural Laundry & Home Care Products Register Increased Sales
- Home Care Trends for the Near Future
- Bio-based, Sustainable Ingredients Impact Wipes Innovation
- Product Trends
- Clorox Continues to Lead
- Increasing Demand for Bar Soap for Clean Home Care
- Scented Household Products Gain Popularity
- Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Set for a Steady Growth
- RECENT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
- Product Innovations to Propel the Household Cleaners Market
- Shine Bathroom Assistant
- `TOELECT` Toilet Cleaning System
- Microfibrillated Cellulose
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmruy8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article