Global HR Analytics Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 13.6% During 2019-2025

The Global HR Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Running machine learning algorithms on a jobseeker's data helps companies to catch the best matching talent for a vacant position, thereby improving the quality of recruitment. Similarly, using employee data, recruiters can recognize a pattern of high performing employees and accordingly modify their employee hiring and retention strategy.

HR analytics helps identify the departments suffering from the maximum attrition and the reasons causing it. It can also help HR in identifying the activities which have the maximum impact on employee engagement and thus allow organizations to invest in such activities.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises. An increasing need to analyze employee data for achieving organizational goals is expected to drive HR analytics adoption among large enterprises. Furthermore, there is a growing focus on improving operational efficiency and profit, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in small and medium-sized enterprises segment.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the HR analytics market during the forecast period. More than larger enterprises, the SMEs face a greater resource crunch and require better methods to solve the complexities for cost optimization on their assets and requirements.

