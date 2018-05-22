Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market 2018-2022 with Ceridian HCM, Oracle, SAP, Ultimate Software & Workday Dominating

The global human capital management (HCM) solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-computing services. The emergence of cloud-computing services is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. Organizations are steadily demanding for cloud storage for storing critical information at cheap rates, while enabling the central administration to control the resources and HR activities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is demand for automated recruitment processes. The growing demand for automated recruitment processes to be one of the primary growth factors for the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. The software shortlists candidates, sends interview invitations, and confirms interview slots, and reduces the overall time, effort, and cost of the process.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from open-source software. With advances in technology, the preference for digital technologies has increased. Hence, various open-source software solutions are posing stiff competition of HCM solutions.



Key vendors

Ceridian HCM

Oracle

SAP

Ultimate Software

Workday

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Core HR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Talent - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Workforce - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of cloud-computing services

Increased popularity of advanced workforce analytics

Increased demand from SMEs

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v6zzv8/global_human?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-capital-management-hcm-market-2018-2022-with-ceridian-hcm-oracle-sap-ultimate-software--workday-dominating-300652790.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

