Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market 2018-2022 with Ceridian HCM, Oracle, SAP, Ultimate Software & Workday Dominating

The "Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human capital management (HCM) solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-computing services. The emergence of cloud-computing services is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. Organizations are steadily demanding for cloud storage for storing critical information at cheap rates, while enabling the central administration to control the resources and HR activities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is demand for automated recruitment processes. The growing demand for automated recruitment processes to be one of the primary growth factors for the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. The software shortlists candidates, sends interview invitations, and confirms interview slots, and reduces the overall time, effort, and cost of the process.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from open-source software. With advances in technology, the preference for digital technologies has increased. Hence, various open-source software solutions are posing stiff competition of HCM solutions.
Key vendors
- Ceridian HCM
- Oracle
- SAP
- Ultimate Software
- Workday
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Core HR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Talent - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Workforce - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of cloud-computing services
- Increased popularity of advanced workforce analytics
- Increased demand from SMEs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
