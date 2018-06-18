Global Human Enhancement Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018: Market Opportunities and Recommendations

The Global Human Enhancement Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising inclination towards health and growth in smart sensors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Inclination Towards Health

3.1.2 Growth in Smart Sensors

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Human Enhancement

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Human Enhancement Market, By Product

4.1 Wearable Enhancement

4.1.1 Wearable Enhancement Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 Wrist-wear

4.1.1.2 Body-wear

4.1.1.3 Eye-wear

4.1.1.4 Foot-wear

4.1.1.4 Other Wearable Enhancement

4.2 In-built Enhancement



5 Human Enhancement Market, By End-user

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Defense

5.3 Medical

5.4 Industrial

5.5 Other End Users



6 Human Enhancement Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies



Magic Leap Inc.

Google Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

Braingate Company

B-Temia Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Raytheon Company

Rewalk Robotics Ltd.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qfg9rm/global_human?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-enhancement-market-analysis--trends-report-2018-market-opportunities-and-recommendations-300667868.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

