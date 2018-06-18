Global Human Enhancement Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018: Market Opportunities and Recommendations

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Human Enhancement Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising inclination towards health and growth in smart sensors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Inclination Towards Health
3.1.2 Growth in Smart Sensors
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Human Enhancement
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Human Enhancement Market, By Product
4.1 Wearable Enhancement
4.1.1 Wearable Enhancement Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.1.1.1 Wrist-wear
4.1.1.2 Body-wear
4.1.1.3 Eye-wear
4.1.1.4 Foot-wear
4.1.1.4 Other Wearable Enhancement
4.2 In-built Enhancement
5 Human Enhancement Market, By End-user
5.1 Healthcare
5.2 Defense
5.3 Medical
5.4 Industrial
5.5 Other End Users
6 Human Enhancement Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
7.3 Product Launch & Expansions
7.4 Other Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Magic Leap Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Vuzix Corporation
- Braingate Company
- B-Temia Inc.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
