Global Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends, Forecasts, 2019 & 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends, Forecasts by Hereditary, Newborn Screening, NIPT, Oncology, Pharmacogenomic, and Direct To Consumer, by Country, With Executive and Consultant Guides - 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? Why has Direct to Consumer Testing taken a big jump? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput sequencing devices?



The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing are creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2024. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



Tumour Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Gene Sequencing Definition In This Report

1.1.1 Gene Sequencing

1.1.2 Hereditary

1.1.3 Newborn Screening

1.1.4 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

1.1.5 Oncology

1.1.6 Pharmacogenomic

1.1.7 Direct to Consumer

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing

1.5 Genetic Testing vs. Gene Sequencing

1.5.1 Cost and Pricing Practice

1A Global Listing of Sequencer Installed Base - Location & Contacts

1A.1 Notes to Installed Base Listing



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Sequencing Labs.

2.1.10 Audit body

2.2 Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be

2.2.1.1 Clinical and Research Lines Blur

2.2.1.2 Genetic Counselling - Not so simple anymore

2.2.1.3 The Genetic Blizzard - Issues of Access and Payment

2.2.2 Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care

2.2.2.1 Newborn Screening - Do Parents Want to Know?

2.2.3 NIPT - We've Only Just Begun

2.2.3.1 NIPT, IVF and the Fertility Practice - PGS, PGD, CCS

2.2.3.2 NIPT in the Future - Beyond Inherited Disease

2.2.4 Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds

2.2.4.1 The Tumor - A Sequence of Sequencing

2.2.4.2 The Tumor - Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy

2.2.4.3 The Human Genome - Predisposition and Prognosis

2.2.5 Pharmacogenomics

2.2.5.1 Sequencing Not the Only Player

2.2.5.2 New Roles for Old Drugs - A Research Bonanza?

2.2.6 Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye

2.2.6.1 DTC - How Many Segments?

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

2.3.2 The Rise of the Sequencing Lab

2.3.3 Sequencing as a Commodity

2.3.4 Informatics

2.3.5 Instrument Manufacturer Role

2.3.6 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

2.3.7 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

2.3.8 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

2.3.9 Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 New Diagnoses

3.1.2 Wellness and Prevention.

3.1.3 Fertility Technology

3.1.4 Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs.

3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth.

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity.

3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.

3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS.

3.3.4 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

3.3.5 Linked Reads

3.3.6 New Sequencing Technologies



4. Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Fluxion Bio Wins NIH Grant to Develop NIPT Assay

Illumina, Broad Institute Collaborate on Genome Analysis Software

Illumina, Adaptive Biotechnologies Partner on IVD Test Kits for Immune Sequencing

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, BlueBee Partner on Sequencing Data Analysis Platform

Paying cash for elective genomic sequencing

NIH funds Color ahead of million-person sequencing effort

Veritas Genetics slashes the price of whole-genome sequencing 40% to $600

Superfast gene sequencing diagnoses critically ill patients

New Blood Test Detects Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Up to 16.5 Months Earlier

PerkinElmer Genomics Introduces Physician-Ordered Genetic Screening Test for Proactive Health Management

Roche Gets CE Mark for Mutation Profiler Software for NGS Cancer Tests

PGDx and PathGroup Enter Co-Development Agreement

Newborn genomic sequencing detects unanticipated disease risk factors

llumina to Acquire Pacific Biosciences for $1.2 Billion

5. Profiles of Key Companies

6. Global Market Size

6.1 Global Market by Application



7. Market Sizes by Application

7.1 Hereditary Gene Sequencing Market

7.2 Newborn Gene Sequencing Market

7.3 NIPT Gene Sequencing Market

7.4 Oncology Gene Sequencing Market

7.5 Pharmacogenomic Gene Sequencing Market

7.6 Direct To Consumer Gene Sequencing Market



8. Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing



