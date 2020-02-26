Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Outlook 2020-2027 - Introduction of Novel Therapies, Increasing R&D Activities, Rising Awareness

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Growth Hormone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Growth Hormone Deficiency, Turner Syndrome), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human growth hormone market size is expected to reach a value of USD 8.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period according to this report. Introduction of novel therapies, increasing R&D activities, and rising awareness for the diagnosis and treatment of growth hormone (GH) disorders are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the market are involved in extensive R&D activities for the development of novel GH therapies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in October 2019, VISEN Pharmaceuticals, a joint venture of Denmark-based Ascendis Pharma A/S, received approval from China National Drug Administration (NMPA) for its new drug (IND) application to start Phase III clinical study of TransCon hGH. Furthermore, two South Korean companies, Genexine Inc. and Handok Inc., are conducting a Phase II clinical trial study on GX-H9, a recombinant human GH for the treatment of adult and pediatric GH deficiency.

Furthermore, increase in the number of regulatory approvals and launch of novel hGH therapies are expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, received United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its new recombinant hGH, Zomacton (somatropin) indicated for the treatment of adult patients with GH deficiency.



Various government and private organizations have been undertaking initiatives and programs to spread awareness about GH deficiency and facilitate timely diagnosis and treatment. Nonprofit organizations such as Human Growth Foundation are engaged in providing research support and spreading awareness about GH deficiency and its treatment. Such initiatives are expected to drive the demand for hGH treatment therapies.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

GH deficiency was the largest application segment in 2019 owing to increase in regulatory approvals and launch of novel therapies

Rising awareness about GH deficiency, coupled with increasing hospital visits for its treatment, is expected to drive the hospital distribution channel segment

North America dominated the human growth hormone market with the largest share in 2019. This is attributed to favorable reimbursement scenario, high awareness, and the presence of major players in the region

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of key players with their new growth hormone therapies

is projected to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of key players with their new growth hormone therapies The key players include Novo Nordisk A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Eli Lilly & Company; Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG); Merck KGaA; Genentech, Inc. (Roche); Ferring Pharmaceuticals; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd; and Ipsen.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing R&D investments

3.3.1.2 Introduction of novel therapies

3.3.1.3 Increasing awareness regarding GH deficiency

3.3.1.4 Robust pipeline

3.3.1.5 Strategic initiatives by key players

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Adverse effects related to hormone therapies

3.3.2.2 Stringent regulatory scenario

3.3.2.3 High treatment cost

3.3.3 Industry challenges

3.4 Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1 Supplier Power

3.4.1.2 Buyer Power

3.4.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4 Threat from new entrants

3.4.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1 Political Landscape

3.4.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.3 Social landscape

3.4.2.4 Technology landscape

3.4.2.5 Legal Landscape

3.4.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.4.3.1 Joint ventures

3.4.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

3.4.3.3 Licensing and partnership

3.4.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.4.3.5 Strategic Divestments

3.4.4 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Vendor Landscape

4.2.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.2.2 Key company market share analysis, 2019

4.3 Public Companies

4.3.1 Company market position analysis

4.3.2 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4 Private Companies

4.4.1 List of key emerging companies

4.4.2 Regional network map

4.4.3 Company market position analysis



Chapter 5 Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market, by Application, 2016 to 2027

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027

5.5.1 Growth Hormone Deficiency

5.5.2 Turner Syndrome

5.5.3 Idiopathic Short Stature

5.5.4 Prader-Willi Syndrome

5.5.5 Small for Gestational Age

5.5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market: Distribution Channel Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market, by Distribution Channel, 2016 to 2027

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027

6.5.1 Hospital Pharmacy

6.5.2 Retail Pharmacy

6.5.3 Online Pharmacy

6.5.4 Specialty Pharmacy



Chapter 7 Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2019

7.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019

7.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2027



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Companies Profiled

8.1.1 Novo Nordisk A/S

8.1.2 Pfizer, Inc.

8.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

8.1.4 Sandoz International GmbH

8.1.5 Merck KGaA

8.1.6 Genentech, Inc.

8.1.7 Ferring B.V.

8.1.8 Ipsen



