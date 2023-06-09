Global Human Microbiome Market Report 2023: Sector is Projected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 36.1%

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Microbiome Market by Product (Drugs, Probiotics, Prebiotics), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostics), Disease (Cancer, Gastrointestinal, Infectious), Type (Peptide, Live Biotherapeutic Product, FMT), and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2029 from USD 0.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of the human microbiome market are the surging demand for personalized medicine, and growing demand for natural and holistic approaches is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, limited understanding of microbial interactions are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. The human microbiome market has been segmented based on product, type, application, disease, and region.

By application, the therapeutics segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market

Based on application, the human microbiome market is categorized into therapeutics, and diagnostics. The therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the increasing understanding of the crucial role that the microbiome plays in maintaining human health. It is also driven by increasing investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing demand for personalized medicine.

By disease, infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share in the human microbiome market

Based on disease, the human microbiome market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrine & metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, and other diseases. In 2023, the infectious diseases segment accounted for a larger share of the human microbiome market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to increasing understanding of the role of the microbiome in human health and the development of advanced sequencing and bioinformatics techniques are paving the way for the discovery and characterization of novel microbiome-based therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

North America: the largest share of the human microbiome market

North America accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to a well-established healthcare and biotechnology industry in the region, with advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, and a strong ecosystem of biotechnology companies and CROs specializing in microbiome research. The presence of top academic institutions, research hospitals, and private companies in North America with dedicated microbiome research programs and expertise has contributed to the growth of the human microbiome market.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the human microbiome market

The Asia-Pacific human microbiome market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing awareness of the importance of the microbiome in health and disease, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technologies. Another key driver for the Asia-Pacific human microbiome market is the region's large and rapidly aging population.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Collaborative Efforts Between Microbiome Industry and Academia for Microbiome Research
  • Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine
  • Rising Awareness About Importance of Human Microbiome

Restraints

  • Adverse Impact of Complex Regulatory Policies on Commercialization of Microbiomes

Opportunities

  • Increased Collaboration of Key Players and Small Innovative Companies to Work on New Microbiome Technologies

Challenges

  • Slow Patient Adoption of Microbiome-based Therapies
  • Complexities Involved in Development of Microbiome Therapies

Companies Mentioned

  • 4D pharma plc
  • AOBiome Therapeutics
  • Atlas Biomed
  • BioGaia
  • BIOHM Health
  • Bione Ventures Private Limited
  • DayTwo
  • Enterome
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
  • FlightPath Biosciences, Inc.
  • Gnubiotics Sciences
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  • Luxia Scientific
  • Metabiomics
  • OptiBiotix Health plc
  • Quantbiome, Inc.
  • Second Genome, Inc.
  • Seed Health
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Sun Genomics
  • Synlogic, Inc.
  • Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.
  • Viome Life Sciences, Inc.
  • YSOPIA Bioscience

