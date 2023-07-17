Global Human Microbiome Therapeutic Market Set to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030: Unleashing the Potential of Microbiome-based Therapies

17 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human microbiome therapeutic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 42.1% to reach $3.4 billion by 2030 from $293.49 million in 2023.
This report on global human microbiome therapeutic market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global human microbiome therapeutic market by segmenting the market based on technology, therapeutic area, type, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the human microbiome therapeutic market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Dow Inc Chemical
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Johnson & Johnson
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
- PureTech Health PLC
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Human Microbiome as a Validated Target for Drug Development
- Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development
- Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations
Challenges
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Lack of Expertise and Adequate Research
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Technology
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Metabolomics
by Route of Therapeutic Area
- Neurological Disorders
- Dermatological Indications
- Cancers
- Metabolic Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Others
by Type
- Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Medical Food
- Diagnostic Tests
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1eb4w8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article