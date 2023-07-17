Global Human Microbiome Therapeutic Market Set to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030: Unleashing the Potential of Microbiome-based Therapies

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human microbiome therapeutic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 42.1% to reach $3.4 billion by 2030 from $293.49 million in 2023.

This report on global human microbiome therapeutic market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global human microbiome therapeutic market by segmenting the market based on technology, therapeutic area, type, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the human microbiome therapeutic market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Dow Inc Chemical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

PureTech Health PLC

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Human Microbiome as a Validated Target for Drug Development

Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development

Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Lack of Expertise and Adequate Research

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Technology

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

by Route of Therapeutic Area

Neurological Disorders

Dermatological Indications

Cancers

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Others

by Type

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Medical Food

Diagnostic Tests

Others

by Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1eb4w8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets