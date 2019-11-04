Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Markets, 2019-2029

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Focus on Drugs, Pipeline Analysis, Funding Scenario, Therapeutic Application, 10 Countries Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human microbiome therapeutics market was valued $309.9 million and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33% in the forecast period 2019-2029.

One of the undermined factors for the rising global disease burden is antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Mainly a natural phenomenon, antimicrobial resistance is triggered by the excess usage of antibiotics for the treatment of diseases with microbial origins. A complex issue of global concern, AMR is majorly driven by human action and perverse incentives. AMR is further accelerated by global trade and travel.



With AMR posing a significant burden on healthcare systems and national budgets worldwide, the world has now progressed into the post-antibiotic era'. Common infections have again been rendered as fatal and are now demanding precise therapeutic modules. Thus, the governing bodies of different nations are restructuring their policies and norms in order to help the companies in reducing the cost and make advanced healthcare solutions which are accessible to a wide range of the population.



The advent of precision medicine - a patient-centric treatment approach, is perceived to be promising in driving a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry, facilitating the elimination of uncertainty pertaining to trial and error method of medications, and consequently eliminating unnecessary healthcare spending. Thus, considerable acceptance has been received by the precision medicine approach in the healthcare industry.



The year 2003 marks the completion of the Human Genome Project, a 13-year, $3 billion collaborative effort for the sequencing and mapping of the complete human genome. This project further enabled scientists to research extensively on the gene variants to specific diseases and develop targeted therapeutics, depending on the genetic profile of an individual.



The extension of the precision medicine approach through the Human Genome Project (HGP), the Human Microbiome Project (HMP) was implemented to acquire the complete' scope of the human body for precision care. The microbiota, constituting the entire population of the microbes residing within and on the human body, have been realized to be higher in population than the human cells - having an approximate ratio of 10:1, respectively.



The microbiome, referred to as the genomic content of the microbiota, has now become an area of increasing focus to understand the function and role of the microbial components in disease incidence. NCDs, being an area direly in need of immediate therapeutic interventions, have naturally become a prevalent scope for human microbiome therapeutics.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key features of human microbiome therapeutics which makes them a better choice for the treatment of chronic and non-communicable disease?

What is the industry structure of the human microbiome therapeutics market?

How did the human microbiome therapeutics market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global human microbiome therapeutics market?

What are the current leading companies dominating the global human microbiome therapeutics market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global human microbiome therapeutics market?

What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies to reduce the incidence of disease and increase the adoption of human microbiome therapeutics product?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global human microbiome therapeutics market?

How is each segment of the global human microbiome therapeutics market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for human microbiome therapeutics market?

Which products are anticipated to be launched and generate revenue in the forecast period 2019-2029?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Global Market Scenario

1.1.3 Market Dynamics

1.2 Product Mapping



2 Scope of the Work

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview: Report Methodology



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Regulatory Scenario

4.2 Regulatory Designations

4.3 Regulatory requirements for Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs)

4.4 Patent Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Developments and Strategies

5.2.1 Collaborations and Partnerships

5.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.3 Business Expansions

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.4 Funding Scenario

5.5 Government Initiatives



6 Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market (by Development Phase)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Commercialized Drugs

6.3 Drugs in Phase 4

6.4 Drugs in Phase 3



7 Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market (by Indication)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Gastrointestinal and Infectious Diseases

7.3 Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases

7.4 Skin Diseases

7.5 Others



8 Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market (by Region)

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Sweden

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 Australia

8.4.4 China

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa

8.5.3 Latin America



9 Company Profiles



4D Pharma plc

AOBiome

Finch Therapeutics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Immuron Limited

MaaT Pharma

Naked Biome

OxThera AB

Quorum Innovations

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi S.A.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Whole Biome Inc.

