Global Human Vaccines Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Potential to 2025: Key Players, Major Deals, Emerging Players, Leading Vaccines

The global market size for human vaccines is anticipated to observe tremendous growth projections during 2019 - 2025.



The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global human vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2015 - 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides in-depth analysis, information and revenue according to segments such as disease indications, end-users, leading vaccines, and companies from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with a percentage of all the segments.



Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2025.



The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the global human vaccines market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, vaccines revenue analysis, and recent development.



Other emerging players are making novel technology-based vaccines that are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The emerging players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccines in the clinical development with phase, platform technology and diseases that are seeing vaccines development activity such as infectious diseases, non-infectious diseases, emerging pathogens, and recent development.



The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

What is the current size of the overall global human vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2019 to 2025?

What are the market shares of the leading segments of the global human vaccines market in 2018?

What are the main segments of the overall human vaccines market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2015 to 2025?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the global human vaccines market?

What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenue potentials to 2025?

What are the major deals happenings in the global vaccines market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, revenue, recent developments, and prospects?

What are some of the most prominent human vaccines currently in development? What are their activities, platform technology, and recent developments?

What are new disease areas which the vaccines companies are exploring?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Vaccines Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2025)



3. Market Share Analysis of Global Vaccines Market (%)

3.1 Global Vaccines Market Share, By Disease

3.2 Global Vaccines Market Share, By End User

3.3 Global Vaccines Market Share, By Leading Vaccine

3.4 Global Vaccines Market Share, By Company



4. Global Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Inhibitors



5. Global Vaccines Market, By Disease

5.1 Pneumococcal Disease

5.2 Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP)

5.3 Influenza

5.4 Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

5.5 Meningococcal

5.6 Hepatitis

5.7 Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

5.8 Rotavirus

5.9 Varicella

5.10 Other Diseases



6. Global Vaccines Market, By End User

6.1 Pediatric Vaccines

6.2 Adult Vaccines



7. Global Vaccines Market, By Leading Vaccine

7.1 Prevnar / Prevnar 13

7.2 Gardasil / Gardasil 9

7.3 Vaxigrip

7.4 Fluzone

7.5 Flublok

7.6 Varivax

7.7 Menactra

7.8 Proquad

7.9 Pneumovax 23

7.10 Fluarix/FluLaval

7.11 Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix-B

7.12 Priorix, Priorix Tetra, Varilrix

7.13 M-M-R II

7.14 Adacel

7.15 Boostrix

7.16 Bexsero

7.17 Menveo

7.18 Cervarix

7.19 Trumenba

7.20 Shingrix

7.21 Pentacel, Pentaxim, Imovax, Hexaxim

7.22 Rotateq

7.23 Zostavax

7.24 Rotarix

7.25 Synflorix

7.26 Pediarix,Infanrix

7.27 Ticovac

7.28 Biken Ha

7.29 Tetrabik

7.30 Mearubik

7.31 Varicella (MTP)

7.32 Jebik V

7.33 Flumist/Fluenz

7.34 BioThrax

7.35 Dukoral

7.36 Ixiaro

7.37 InLive

7.38 HeaLive

7.39 BiLive

7.40 Anflu

7.41 EasySix

7.42 Imvamune

7.43 Other Vaccines



8. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Global Vaccines Market

8.1 Merger & Acquisitions

8.2 Collaboration Deal

8.3 Licensing Agreement

8.4 Exclusive Agreement

8.5 Distribution Agreement

8.6 Partnerships



9. Key Players in the Global Vaccines Market

9.1 Sanofi Pasteur

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Vaccines Portfolio

9.1.3 Vaccines Market Value Analysis & Forecast

9.1.4 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.1.5 Recent Development

9.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

9.3 Merck

9.4 Pfizer

9.5 AstraZeneca

9.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

9.7 Emergent BioSolutions

9.8 Astlellas Pharma Inc

9.9 Valneva

9.10 Seqirus

9.11 Bavarian Nordic

9.12 Sinovac

9.13 Panacea Biotec

9.14 Bharat Biotech

9.15 Serum Institute of India

9.16 Biological E. Limited



10. Emerging Players in the Global Vaccines Market

10.1 Vaccitech

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

10.1.3 Recent Development

10.2 Janssen (Johnson& Johnson)

10.3 Novavax

10.4 VBI Vaccines

10.5 GeoVax

10.6 Moderna Inc

10.7 Biondvax

10.8 Integrated Biotherapeutics Inc

10.9 GeneOne Life Science

10.10 Profectus BioSciences

10.11 Pneumagen

10.12 Themis Bioscience

10.13 Xeme Biopharma Inc

10.14 Altimmune

10.15 Pfenex Inc

10.16 Northwest Biotherapeutics

10.17 OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtnytz

