Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Forecast to 2022

The "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type, Application & End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The humanized mouse models market is projected to reach USD 128.9 Million by 2022 from USD 80.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The humanized rat models market is expected to reach USD 8.9 Million by 2022 from USD 5.9 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The key factors boosting market growth are increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing number of research activities involving humanized models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors, and growing demand for personalized medicine.
By type, the humanized mouse models market is segmented into genetic and cell-based humanized mouse models. In 2017, the genetic models segment accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market. The factors contributing to the large share of this segment include its widespread use in compound analysis and biological efficacy & safety testing.
Furthermore, the cell-based humanized mouse models is categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models. In 2017, the CD34 models segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based humanized mouse models market and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are usage of CD34 mouse models in in-vivo platforms for analyzing the safety and effectiveness of potential new drugs that can modulate the immune system. They are used for long-term studies in the fields of immuno-oncology, infectious disease, and graft versus host disease. Thus, the growing application areas of CD34 models are expected to trigger the demand for these models in the coming years.
By application, the humanized mouse models market is segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. The oncology segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to factors such as increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer.
By end user, the humanized mouse models market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market in 2017. However, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to contract research organizations (CROs) is one of the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Research Activities Involving Humanized Models
5.2.1.1.1 Mouse Models for Immunodeficiency Disorders
5.2.1.1.2 Humanized Models for Cancer
5.2.1.1.3 Mouse Models for Rare Diseases and Graft-Versus-Host Disease
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
5.2.1.3 Continuous Support in the Form of Investments and Grants From the Government and Private Sectors
5.2.1.3.1 Funding/Grants By the National Institutes of Health (NIH)
5.2.1.3.2 Funding/Grants Received From Other Government Bodies
5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Humanized Models
5.2.2.2 Regulations & Laws Formulated for Ethical Use of Animals
5.2.2.2.1 The Animal Welfare Act (AWA)
5.2.2.2.2 Public Health Service (PHS) Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Production of Monoclonal Antibodies
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Humanized Rat Models
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Advances in Zebrafish Model Development
5.2.4.2 Alternative Methods of Animal Testing
5.2.4.3 Limitations of Humanized Mouse Models
6 Clinical Trails & Research Studies Assessment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Clinical Trials
6.3 Research Studies
7 Humanized Mouse and Rat Models Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Humanized Mouse Models
7.2.1 Genetic Humanized Mouse Models
7.2.2 Cell-Based Humanized Mouse Models
7.2.2.1 CD34 Humanized Mouse Models (HU-CD34)
7.2.2.2 PBMC Humanized Mouse Models
7.2.2.3 BLT Humanized Mouse Models
7.3 Humanized Rat Models
8 Humanized Mouse Models Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Oncology
8.2.1 Key Developments By Industry Players to Strengthen Cancer Research
8.2.2 Continuous Grants/Funds to Support Cancer Research Studies
8.3 Immunology and Infectious Diseases
8.3.1 Grants/Funds for Immunology and Infectious Diseases Research
8.4 Neuroscience
8.4.1 Grants/Funds for Neurological Research
8.5 Toxicology
8.6 Hematopoiesis
8.7 Other Applications
8.7.1 Increasing Funding for Rare Diseases, Graft-Vs-Host Diseases, and Cardiovascular Disease Research
9 Humanized Mouse Models Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.3 Contract Research Organizations
9.4 Academic & Research Institutions
10 Humanized Mouse Models Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Us
10.2.1.1 Availability of Support for Research in the Us
10.2.1.2 Growing Focus of Oncology Research in the Us
10.2.1.3 Conferences and Other Events Contributing to the Spread of Innovation and Awareness
10.2.1.4 Growing Production of Monoclonal Antibodies
10.2.1.5 Development of Biosimilars Boosting the Demand for Preclinical Services
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Growing Stem Cell Research in Canada
10.2.2.2 Government Support for the Development of Protein Drugs
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 EU5
10.3.1.1 Germany: Flourishing Biotechnology Industry
10.3.1.2 UK: Emphasis on Quality Research Results and Increase in Cell Therapy Preclinical Research
10.3.1.3 France: Funding for Rare Disease Projects
10.3.1.4 Italy: Growth in the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector
10.3.1.5 Spain: Availability of VC Funding for Life Sciences
10.3.2 Rest of Europe (RoE)
10.3.2.1 Growing Investments in Research By Sweden & Denmark
10.3.2.2 Focus on Rare Disease Research Projects
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China: Strong Research Expenditure, Well-Structured CRO Industry
10.4.2 Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine in China
10.4.3 Increasing Public & Private Investments in China's Life Sciences Sector
10.4.4 Initiatives to Reduce Long Approval Times in China
10.4.5 Japan: Growth in Biomedical & Medical Research
10.4.6 Research Into Regenerative Medicine in Japan
10.4.7 Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry in India
10.4.8 Development of Bioclusters to Boost India's Biotechnology Sector
10.4.9 Infrastructural Limitations in India, A Key Hindrance to Market Growth
10.4.10 Biomedical Research in Australia
10.4.11 Growth in Translational & Biomedical Research in Singapore
10.4.12 Increase in Animal Research in Malaysia
10.4.13 Rising Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology R&D Activities in South Korea
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Brazil: Growth in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Research Industries
10.5.2 Favorable Business Environment for the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries in Saudi Arabia & the UAE
10.5.3 Increasing Investments in Mexico
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.2.1 Introduction
11.2.2 Cell-Based Humanized Mouse Model Market
11.2.2.1 The Jackson Laboratory (US)
11.2.2.2 Taconic Biosciences (US)
11.2.3 Genetic Humanized Mouse Model Market
11.2.3.1 Horizon Discovery Group (UK)
11.2.3.2 Taconic Biosciences (US)
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
11.3.2 Grants/Funds
11.3.3 Product Launches
11.3.4 Acquisitions
11.3.5 Expansions
11.3.6 Other Strategies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 The Jackson Laboratory
12.2 Taconic Biosciences
12.3 Crown Bioscience (Subsidiary of Jsr Corporation)
12.4 Champions Oncology
12.5 Horizon Discovery (Sage Labs)
12.6 Hera Biolabs
12.7 Genoway
12.8 Vitalstar Biotechnology
12.9 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
12.10 Axenis
12.11 Trans Genic
12.12 Harbour Antibodies (A Subsidiary of Harbour Biomed)
12.13 Charles River Laboratories
