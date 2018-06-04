Global Humanoid Robots Market Report 2018: 2014-2016 Market Data, 2017 Revenue Estimates & Forecasts for 2018-2025

The report predicts the aggregated revenue of global humanoid robots market will reach $27.04 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of human-like robots in a magnitude of industrial applications across the globe.

Highlighted with 71 tables and 70 figures, this 155-page report Global Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide humanoid robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



DST Robot Co., Ltd.

Engineered Arts

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia

Kawada Robotics 135

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Pal Robotics

Qihan Technology Co.

Robo Garage Co.

Samsung Electronics

Softbank Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ubtech Robotics

WowWee Group Limited

