Global Huntington's Disease Forecasts 2018-2028 by Gender and 5-Year Age Cohort

This report provides the current prevalent population for Huntington's disease across 20 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Huntington's disease (HD) is a rare hereditary genetic disorder of autosomal dominant nature. It is driven by a mutation in the HTT gene, coding for the protein huntingtin, which involves an abnormally large number of repeated sequences. It is a neurodegenerative disorder with onset at an average age of 40 years, leading to a varied range of motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms. The disease affects people in their most productive period of life and constitutes a serious and progressive burden to both the patients and their families.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team at Black Swan, several features of Huntington's disease patients, as well as the main symptoms and comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of Huntington's disease include:

Severe psychiatric disturbances (depression, suicidal ideation, psychosis)

Pneumonia (due to aspiration of food and drink caused by dysphagia)

Cardiovascular diseases

Injuries due to falls

Malnutrition



Reason to buy

Ability to quantify patient populations in global Huntington's disease market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Huntington's disease and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of Huntington's disease patients.

Identification of Huntington's disease patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Huntington's disease patients.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course UHDRS Total Functional Capacity (Tfc) Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Huntington's Disease Features Of Huntington's Disease Patients Comorbidities Of Huntington's Disease Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Black Swan Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix



