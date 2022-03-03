Global Hyaluronic Acid Market (2021 to 2030) - by End-Use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyaluronic Acid Market by End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hyaluronic acid market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Hyaluronic acid is a chemical that is present in the joints, eyes, and skin. Its basic role is to hold water in the tissue cells, keeping the eyes moist and the knees lubricated. In addition, hyaluronic acid has several commercial and medical application. It is used in dietary supplements, face creams, serums, eye drops, and injections.



The rise in chronic diseases and the rise in the healthcare services are projected to drive the growth of the hyaluronic acid market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increased understanding about beauty and health are two elements that are moving the hyaluronic acid market forward. However, adverse effects associated with treatment or therapy such as redness and itching, as well as an increase in the price of hyaluronic acid products, is expected to hamper the hyaluronic acid market's growth during the forecast period.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2021 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. High benefits of hyaluronic acid in cosmetic industry

3.3.1.2. Growing adoption of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Presence of alternatives to hyaluronic acid

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Technological advancement in hyaluronic acid

3.4. Impact of government regulation on the hyaluronic acid market

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Pricing Analysis, by region

3.6.2. Pricing Analysis, by end-use industry

3.7. Patent Analysis, 2012-2020

3.7.1. Patent analysis, by countries

3.7.2. Patent analysis, by applicants

3.7.3. Patent analysis, by inventors

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



CHAPTER 4: HYALURONIC ACID MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cosmetics industry

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Pharmaceutical industry

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Nutraceutical industry

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: HYALURONIC ACID MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

6.1.2. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Contipro a.s.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Key executive

7.1.3. Company snapshot

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.2. Landec

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Key executive

7.2.3. Company snapshot

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. R&D expenditure

7.2.6. Business performance

7.3. Anmol Chemicals Group

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Key executive

7.3.3. Company snapshot

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.4. Kewpie Corporation

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Key executive

7.4.3. Company snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product portfolio

7.4.6. Business performance

7.5. SHANDONG TOPSCIENCE BIOTECH CO., LTD.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Product portfolio

7.6. Liuzhou Shengqiang Biotech Co.,Ltd.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Product portfolio

7.7. Shijiazhuang lateen chemical co., ltd.

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Product portfolio

7.8. Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Ltd

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Key executive

7.8.3. Company snapshot

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.9. Tiansheng Bio

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Key executive

7.9.3. Company snapshot

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.10. Kikkoman Corporation

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Key executive

7.10.3. Company snapshot

7.10.4. Product portfolio Plc.

