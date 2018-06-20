Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market to 2027 - 2018 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

The Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Advantages from laser cladding as well as CNC milling for the manufacturing of functional products, 3D printers in the field of printing machines, degree of layer-by-layer building using an additive process with conventional subtractive machining and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Advantages from laser cladding as well as CNC milling for the manufacturing of functional products

3.1.2 3D printers in the field of printing machines

3.1.3 Degree of layer-by-layer building using an additive process with conventional subtractive machining

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, By Product

4.1 Non-metal Forming

4.2 Biomaterial Forming

4.3 Metal Forming



5 Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, By Application

5.1 Production

5.2 Prototype

5.3 Repair



6 Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, By End User

6.1 Aerospace

6.2 Energy

6.3 Electronics

6.4 Medical

6.5 Heavy Industry

6.6 Automotive

6.7 Other End Users



7 Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Voxeljet AG

9.2 Stratasys Ltd

9.3 SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

9.4 Siemens

9.5 Optomec

9.6 Mazak Corporation

9.7 Matsuura Machinery Corporation

9.9 DMG MORI Co., Ltd.

9.10 Renishaw plc

9.11 General Electric Co.

9.12 3D Systems, Inc.



