Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2018-2022 with Eaton, Littelfuse, Mersen, Pacific Engineering, Schurter & SOC Dominating

The "Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market to grow at a CAGR of 23.46% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing electronic content in hybrid and electric vehicles. With the rising electrification of automotive parts and components, the demand for automotive fuses has increased considerably in the recent years.
One trend in the market is replacement of fuses with circuit breakers. An increasing number of end-users prefer the use of circuit breakers over fuses. Although fuses are much cheaper compared with circuit breakers, their utility has been decreasing in some applications.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is significant load on power grid by EVs. Pure EVs and PHEVs have on-board Li-on batteries, which require to be frequently recharged. The batteries installed in EV have a high-power rating, ranging from 7kWH to 8kWH; hence, the growing number of EVs on the road creates a challenge for the market.
Key vendors
- Eaton
- Littelfuse
- Mersen
- Pacific Engineering
- Schurter Holding
- SOC
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- HEVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BEVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Replacement of fuses with circuit breakers
- Fuses specifically designed for hybrid and electric vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Eaton
- Littelfuse
- MERSEN
- Pacific Engineering
- SCHURTER Holding
- SOC
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sh5g8j/global_hybrid_and?w=5
