Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2018-2022 with Eaton, Littelfuse, Mersen, Pacific Engineering, Schurter & SOC Dominating

The global hybrid and electric vehicle fuses market to grow at a CAGR of 23.46% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing electronic content in hybrid and electric vehicles. With the rising electrification of automotive parts and components, the demand for automotive fuses has increased considerably in the recent years.

One trend in the market is replacement of fuses with circuit breakers. An increasing number of end-users prefer the use of circuit breakers over fuses. Although fuses are much cheaper compared with circuit breakers, their utility has been decreasing in some applications.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is significant load on power grid by EVs. Pure EVs and PHEVs have on-board Li-on batteries, which require to be frequently recharged. The batteries installed in EV have a high-power rating, ranging from 7kWH to 8kWH; hence, the growing number of EVs on the road creates a challenge for the market.

Key vendors

Eaton

Littelfuse

Mersen

Pacific Engineering

Schurter Holding

SOC

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

HEVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

BEVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Replacement of fuses with circuit breakers

Fuses specifically designed for hybrid and electric vehicles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Eaton

Littelfuse

MERSEN

Pacific Engineering

SCHURTER Holding

SOC

PART 15: APPENDIX





