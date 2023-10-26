Global Hybrid Train Market Report 2023-2028: Below 100 KM/H Trains to Grow at the Fastest Rate with Europe Leading the Way

26 Oct, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hybrid Train Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Sodium-Ion, Nickel Cadmium), Application (Passenger, Freight), Operating Speed (Below 100 KM/H, 100-200 KM/H, Above 200 KM/H), Service Power, Propulsion, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hybrid train market is projected to grow from 412 units in 2023 to 446 units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 1.1%
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall hybrid train market and the subsegments.
The market analysis encompasses the Hybrid Train Market, considering various aspects such as Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Sodium-Ion, Nickel Cadmium, Others), Application (Passenger, Freight), Operating Speed (Below 100 KM/H, 100-200 KM/H, Above 200 KM/H), Service Power (Less than 2000 KW, Between 2000 to 4000 KW, Above 4000 KW), Propulsion (Electro Diesel, Battery Electric, Hydrogen Battery), and Region.
Hybrid trains have emerged as a promising solution in response to the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and the imperative to reduce carbon emissions. These advanced rail vehicles seamlessly integrate multiple power sources, harnessing the advantages of traditional diesel propulsion alongside electric and battery technologies.
As urbanization continues to accelerate and environmental concerns become more pressing, the hybrid train market experiences significant growth, reshaping the landscape of rail transportation and setting the stage for a cleaner, more sustainable future in the industry.
Europe is expected to dominate the global hybrid train market in the forecast period. The region's substantial investment in infrastructure development and the widespread adoption of hybrid trains across several countries contribute to the sector's exponential growth prospects.
Europe has been actively investing in electrified rail infrastructure, encompassing overhead lines and charging stations, to support the operation of hybrid and electric trains. This infrastructure expansion enhances the viability of deploying hybrid trains for longer routes. Furthermore, Europe presents significant growth potential as stringent safety and environmental regulations drive the testing and development of hybrid trains, increasing their demand.
Germany is poised to be the largest hybrid train market within the region. The country's vibrant research and development landscape and technological prowess position it at the forefront of connectivity, hybrid technology, and innovative railway applications. Germany notably witnessed the introduction of a hydrogen-powered passenger train, further boosting the adoption and growth of hybrid trains in the region.
The report also provides an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, featuring their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and pivotal market strategies.
The hybrid train market is dominated by established players such as CRRC (China), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Wabtec Corporation (US), and Stadler Rail AG (Switzerland), among others. These companies manufacture trains and develop new technologies. These companies have set up R&D facilities and offer best-in-class products to their customers.
Urban Transit Passenger Trains to be the largest market during the forecast period
The global trend of urbanization has led to increased population density in cities. Urban transit trains are an efficient way to move many people within these urban areas, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. Urban areas often suffer from traffic congestion, leading to significant delays and economic costs. Urban transit trains offer a solution by providing an alternative mode of transportation unaffected by road traffic.
Hybrid trains can operate both on electrified tracks within urban areas and on non-electrified tracks in suburban or rural areas. This flexibility allows transit systems to extend their reach beyond electrified zones while still benefiting from electric operation where possible.
In November 2022, Iarnrod Eireann (IE) received approval from the Government of Ireland to procure 90 new battery-electric train carriages from Alstom. The government has authorized a procurement framework for new train carriages in a USD 185 million contract. The Department of Transport will fund the train order, which will include 18 modern five-carriage battery-electric multiple units (BEMUS) through the National Transport Authority (NTA). This development will increase the demand for urban transit trains during the forecast period.
Hybrid trains with speed below 100 KM/H are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period
Hybrid trains with speeds below 100 KM/H are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Hybrid trains include passenger trains and freight locomotives. Hybrid trains that usually travel short distances have an operating speed of less than 100 km/h.
Some freight locomotives and passenger trains run at an operating speed of less than 100 km/h. Most of the hybrid trains such as urban transit trains are included in this operating speed range. Trains in this operating speed range are generally more efficient, as less power is required.
Premium Insights
- Advancements in Battery Technology and Hybrid Propulsion Systems to Drive Market
- Passenger Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2023
- Hybrid Trains with 100-200 Km/h Operating Speed to Capture Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Above 4000 kW Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period
- Europe to Lead Hybrid Train Market During Forecast Period
Case Study Analysis
- Development of Climate-Neutral Drive System for Bridging Non-Electrified Subsections of Line
- GoLINC-M Modules
- Environmentally Friendly Monorail System Used by 70,000 Riders/Day in Korean Metropolis
- Scottish Hydrogen Train on Track to Deliver Climate Targets
- Freightliner to Progress Toward Low-Emission Fuel
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Stringency in Emission Norms
- Emissions Standards Issued by UIC
- UIC 624-1
- UIC 624-2
- UIC 624-3
- UIC 624-4
- Rising Demand for Less Polluting Train Operations and Energy-Efficient Transport
- Rail Operators to Address Emissions with 5 Levels
- Benefits of Hybrid Trains Over Conventional Diesel Trains
- Current and Future Emission Technologies
- Increasing Preference for Railway-based Public Transport to Reduce Traffic Congestion
Restraints
- High Development Costs and Complexities in Technologies and Related Infrastructure
- Refurbishment of Existing Trains
Opportunities
- Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Locomotives
- Development of Battery-Operated Trains
- Retrofitting of Diesel-Electric Trains
Challenges
- Technical Challenges Related to Lead-Acid and Lithium-Ion Batteries
- High Cost of Charging Infrastructure Development
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price Trends of Key Players, by Propulsion, 2023
- Average Selling Price Trends, by Electro-Diesel Propulsion, by Region
Ecosystem Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- GDP Trends and Forecasts for Major Economies
Value Chain Analysis
- Research & Development
- Procurement of Raw Materials
- Production Department
- Final Assembly and Testing
- Maintenance and Overhaul
Technology Analysis
- Regenerative Braking in Trains
- Autonomous Trains
- Use of Fuel Cells for Heavy-Load Transportation
- Rapid Charging Train Operational Concepts for Hybrid Heavy Haul Locomotives
- Development of Tri-Mode Hybrid Trains
- MITRAC Pulse Traction Battery
- MRX Nickel Technology Battery
Key Trends in Alternate Fuels (Propulsion/Auxiliary)
- CNG
- LNG
- Hydrogen
- Solar
Company Profiles
Key Players
- CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC)
- Alstom
- Siemens
- Wabtec Corporation
- Stadler Rail AG
- Hyundai Rotem Company
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Construcciones Y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF)
- Toshiba
- Cummins Inc.
- ABB
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Talgo
Other Key Players
- BNSF
- Ballard Power Systems
- Chart Industries
- Renfe Operadora
- Skoda Transportation
- DB Cargo
- SNCF
- Rolls-Royce
- The Kinki Sharyo Co. Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Etihad Rail
- Sinara Transport Machines
- Transmashholding
- Intamin Bahntechnik und Betriebs-mbH & Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suht26
