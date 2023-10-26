Global Hybrid Train Market Report 2023-2028: Below 100 KM/H Trains to Grow at the Fastest Rate with Europe Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hybrid Train Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Sodium-Ion, Nickel Cadmium), Application (Passenger, Freight), Operating Speed (Below 100 KM/H, 100-200 KM/H, Above 200 KM/H), Service Power, Propulsion, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid train market is projected to grow from 412 units in 2023 to 446 units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 1.1%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall hybrid train market and the subsegments.

The market analysis encompasses the Hybrid Train Market, considering various aspects such as Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Sodium-Ion, Nickel Cadmium, Others), Application (Passenger, Freight), Operating Speed (Below 100 KM/H, 100-200 KM/H, Above 200 KM/H), Service Power (Less than 2000 KW, Between 2000 to 4000 KW, Above 4000 KW), Propulsion (Electro Diesel, Battery Electric, Hydrogen Battery), and Region.

Hybrid trains have emerged as a promising solution in response to the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and the imperative to reduce carbon emissions. These advanced rail vehicles seamlessly integrate multiple power sources, harnessing the advantages of traditional diesel propulsion alongside electric and battery technologies.

As urbanization continues to accelerate and environmental concerns become more pressing, the hybrid train market experiences significant growth, reshaping the landscape of rail transportation and setting the stage for a cleaner, more sustainable future in the industry.

Europe is expected to dominate the global hybrid train market in the forecast period. The region's substantial investment in infrastructure development and the widespread adoption of hybrid trains across several countries contribute to the sector's exponential growth prospects.

Europe has been actively investing in electrified rail infrastructure, encompassing overhead lines and charging stations, to support the operation of hybrid and electric trains. This infrastructure expansion enhances the viability of deploying hybrid trains for longer routes. Furthermore, Europe presents significant growth potential as stringent safety and environmental regulations drive the testing and development of hybrid trains, increasing their demand.

Germany is poised to be the largest hybrid train market within the region. The country's vibrant research and development landscape and technological prowess position it at the forefront of connectivity, hybrid technology, and innovative railway applications. Germany notably witnessed the introduction of a hydrogen-powered passenger train, further boosting the adoption and growth of hybrid trains in the region.

The report also provides an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, featuring their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and pivotal market strategies.

The hybrid train market is dominated by established players such as CRRC (China), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Wabtec Corporation (US), and Stadler Rail AG (Switzerland), among others. These companies manufacture trains and develop new technologies. These companies have set up R&D facilities and offer best-in-class products to their customers.

Urban Transit Passenger Trains to be the largest market during the forecast period

The global trend of urbanization has led to increased population density in cities. Urban transit trains are an efficient way to move many people within these urban areas, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. Urban areas often suffer from traffic congestion, leading to significant delays and economic costs. Urban transit trains offer a solution by providing an alternative mode of transportation unaffected by road traffic.

Hybrid trains can operate both on electrified tracks within urban areas and on non-electrified tracks in suburban or rural areas. This flexibility allows transit systems to extend their reach beyond electrified zones while still benefiting from electric operation where possible.

In November 2022, Iarnrod Eireann (IE) received approval from the Government of Ireland to procure 90 new battery-electric train carriages from Alstom. The government has authorized a procurement framework for new train carriages in a USD 185 million contract. The Department of Transport will fund the train order, which will include 18 modern five-carriage battery-electric multiple units (BEMUS) through the National Transport Authority (NTA). This development will increase the demand for urban transit trains during the forecast period.

Hybrid trains with speed below 100 KM/H are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Hybrid trains with speeds below 100 KM/H are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Hybrid trains include passenger trains and freight locomotives. Hybrid trains that usually travel short distances have an operating speed of less than 100 km/h.

Some freight locomotives and passenger trains run at an operating speed of less than 100 km/h. Most of the hybrid trains such as urban transit trains are included in this operating speed range. Trains in this operating speed range are generally more efficient, as less power is required.

Premium Insights

Advancements in Battery Technology and Hybrid Propulsion Systems to Drive Market

Passenger Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2023

Hybrid Trains with 100-200 Km/h Operating Speed to Capture Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Above 4000 kW Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

Europe to Lead Hybrid Train Market During Forecast Period

Case Study Analysis

Development of Climate-Neutral Drive System for Bridging Non-Electrified Subsections of Line

GoLINC-M Modules

Environmentally Friendly Monorail System Used by 70,000 Riders/Day in Korean Metropolis

Scottish Hydrogen Train on Track to Deliver Climate Targets

Freightliner to Progress Toward Low-Emission Fuel

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Stringency in Emission Norms

Emissions Standards Issued by UIC

UIC 624-1

UIC 624-2

UIC 624-3

UIC 624-4

Rising Demand for Less Polluting Train Operations and Energy-Efficient Transport

Rail Operators to Address Emissions with 5 Levels

Benefits of Hybrid Trains Over Conventional Diesel Trains

Current and Future Emission Technologies

Increasing Preference for Railway-based Public Transport to Reduce Traffic Congestion

Restraints

High Development Costs and Complexities in Technologies and Related Infrastructure

Refurbishment of Existing Trains

Opportunities

Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Locomotives

Development of Battery-Operated Trains

Retrofitting of Diesel-Electric Trains

Challenges

Technical Challenges Related to Lead-Acid and Lithium-Ion Batteries

High Cost of Charging Infrastructure Development

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trends of Key Players, by Propulsion, 2023

Average Selling Price Trends, by Electro-Diesel Propulsion, by Region

Ecosystem Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

GDP Trends and Forecasts for Major Economies

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Procurement of Raw Materials

Production Department

Final Assembly and Testing

Maintenance and Overhaul

Technology Analysis

Regenerative Braking in Trains

Autonomous Trains

Use of Fuel Cells for Heavy-Load Transportation

Rapid Charging Train Operational Concepts for Hybrid Heavy Haul Locomotives

Development of Tri-Mode Hybrid Trains

MITRAC Pulse Traction Battery

MRX Nickel Technology Battery

Key Trends in Alternate Fuels (Propulsion/Auxiliary)

CNG

LNG

Hydrogen

Solar

Company Profiles

Key Players

CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC)

Alstom

Siemens

Wabtec Corporation

Stadler Rail AG

Hyundai Rotem Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Construcciones Y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF)

Toshiba

Cummins Inc.

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Talgo

Other Key Players

BNSF

Ballard Power Systems

Chart Industries

Renfe Operadora

Skoda Transportation

DB Cargo

SNCF

Rolls-Royce

The Kinki Sharyo Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Etihad Rail

Sinara Transport Machines

Transmashholding

Intamin Bahntechnik und Betriebs-mbH & Co. KG

