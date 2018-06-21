Global Hydraulic Cylinder (Mobile Systems and Stationary Systems) Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Hydraulic Cylinder Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand in construction industry and increasing demand for lifting equipment in shipping industry.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Function Type, the market is categorized into Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinder and Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinder.
- In addition, Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinder is further divided into Single Rod and Double Rod.
- Depending on Specification the market is segregated into Tie Rod Cylinder, Welded Cylinder, Telescopic Cylinder and Mill Type Cylinder.
- By Application the market is segmented into Mobile Systems and Stationary Systems.
- In addition, Mobile Systems is divided into Aviation, Construction Equipment, Marine and Other Mobile Systems.
- Stationary Systems is segregated into Infrastructure, Machinery and Other Stationary Systems.
- Based on Bore size the market is categorized into >150 mm, 50-150 mm and <_0 />
- Depending on Industry the End-User is segregated into Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Material Handling, Automotive, Marine, Oil and Gas and Other Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Function
5 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Specification
6 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Application
7 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Bore Size
8 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By End User
9 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
- Actuant Corp
- KYB Co. Ltd
- Bosch
- Ligon Industries Llc
- Canara Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd
- Nambu Co. Ltd
- Chapel Group
- Oscar Equipment Pvt. Ltd
- Dantal Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd
- Otto Hydraulics
- Dongyang Mechatronics Corp
- Pacoma Gmbh
- Douce Hydro
- Parker Hannifin International Corp
- Eaton Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kd3z4s/global_hydraulic?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydraulic-cylinder-mobile-systems-and-stationary-systems-market-analysis--trends-2017-2027-300670325.html
