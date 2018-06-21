Global Hydraulic Cylinder (Mobile Systems and Stationary Systems) Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027

The Global Electric Hydraulic Cylinder Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand in construction industry and increasing demand for lifting equipment in shipping industry.



Scope of the Report



Based on Function Type, the market is categorized into Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinder and Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinder.

In addition, Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinder is further divided into Single Rod and Double Rod.

Depending on Specification the market is segregated into Tie Rod Cylinder, Welded Cylinder, Telescopic Cylinder and Mill Type Cylinder.

By Application the market is segmented into Mobile Systems and Stationary Systems.

In addition, Mobile Systems is divided into Aviation, Construction Equipment, Marine and Other Mobile Systems.

Stationary Systems is segregated into Infrastructure, Machinery and Other Stationary Systems.

Based on Bore size the market is categorized into >150 mm, 50-150 mm and <_0 />

Depending on Industry the End-User is segregated into Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Material Handling, Automotive, Marine, Oil and Gas and Other Industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Function



5 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Specification



6 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Application



7 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Bore Size



8 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By End User



9 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



Actuant Corp

KYB Co. Ltd

Bosch

Ligon Industries Llc

Canara Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd

Nambu Co. Ltd

Chapel Group

Oscar Equipment Pvt. Ltd

Dantal Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd

Otto Hydraulics

Dongyang Mechatronics Corp

Pacoma Gmbh

Douce Hydro

Parker Hannifin International Corp

Eaton Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kd3z4s/global_hydraulic?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydraulic-cylinder-mobile-systems-and-stationary-systems-market-analysis--trends-2017-2027-300670325.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

