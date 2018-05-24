Global Hydraulic Equipment Market Report 2018-2022: Increasing Penetration of Digitization and IoT in Hydraulic Devices

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hydraulic Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is increasing penetration of digitization and IoT in hydraulic devices. Vendors are integrating IoT technology for predicting hydraulic hose failure or connector leakage. Such rising use of IoT integrated hydraulic devices will propagate the market growth in the forthcoming years.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in building and construction activities. Growing infrastructure development in the emerging and advanced economies has proliferated the growth of the market in the recent years.
Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the continuous replacement of hydraulic applications with fully electrical systems. Several mobile applications are using electric equipment compared with hydraulic equipment, in turn, impacting the market growth adversely during the predicted period.
Key vendors
- Daikin Industries
- Eaton
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Parker Hannifin
- Robert Bosch
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Valve - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by component
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing penetration of digitization and IoT in hydraulic devices
- Growing need for energy-efficient hydraulic equipment
- Growth in e-commerce market
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
- Eaton
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Parker Hannifin
- Robert Bosch
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z22bbk/global_hydraulic?w=5
