Global Hydraulic Equipment Market Report 2018-2022: Increasing Penetration of Digitization and IoT in Hydraulic Devices

The Global Hydraulic Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is increasing penetration of digitization and IoT in hydraulic devices. Vendors are integrating IoT technology for predicting hydraulic hose failure or connector leakage. Such rising use of IoT integrated hydraulic devices will propagate the market growth in the forthcoming years.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in building and construction activities. Growing infrastructure development in the emerging and advanced economies has proliferated the growth of the market in the recent years.

Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the continuous replacement of hydraulic applications with fully electrical systems. Several mobile applications are using electric equipment compared with hydraulic equipment, in turn, impacting the market growth adversely during the predicted period.

Key vendors

Daikin Industries



Eaton

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Parker Hannifin

Robert Bosch

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Segmentation by component

Comparison by component

Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Valve - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by component

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing penetration of digitization and IoT in hydraulic devices

Growing need for energy-efficient hydraulic equipment

Growth in e-commerce market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Eaton

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Parker Hannifin

Robert Bosch

PART 16: APPENDIX

