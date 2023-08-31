Global Hydrogen Engine Market Analysis Report 2023: Market Trends with Data from 2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Engine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogen engine market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $10.5 billion by 2028. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% between 2023 and 2028.

In the realm of automotive evolution, the spotlight is firmly fixed on fuel-cell electric vehicles, as this study delves into their current landscape and gazes forward to their market potential over the upcoming five years.

Delving deep into the intricacies, the study unveils a tapestry of market dynamics, from propelling drivers to inhibiting restraints, interwoven with discernible trends and latent opportunities that paint a vivid picture of the global arena. Nestled within the report's chapters is a dedicated space that sheds light on funding endeavors and mergers and acquisitions within the domain.

As the global stage embraces the urgency of decarbonization, alternative solutions are sought far and wide. Amid this paradigm shift, hydrogen as a fuel emerges as a stalwart contender, offering promise in alleviating carbon emissions conundrums. With heavy-duty trucks looming as significant CO2 emitters within the automotive landscape, the tide of attention turns towards hydrogen-powered solutions, propelled by a concerted effort from automakers.

The canvas expands to encapsulate the present status quo, where fuel-cell electric vehicles have found their footing across developed nations like the United States, Germany, Japan, and beyond. Yet, despite their undeniable promise, these vehicles bear a substantial price tag, prompting individual governments to orchestrate incentives aimed at both vehicle purchasers and OEM entities. A concerted endeavor to curb overall costs and pave the way for wider adoption unfolds against this backdrop.

Tapping into the heart of propulsion technologies, the landscape is dominated by proton membrane exchange technology, a pivotal driving force in fuel cells. Its ability to furnish frequent electricity generation propels the continuous movement of vehicles. However, the collaboration between fuel cell and automotive companies, steadfast in their pursuit of innovation, paves the way for diverse fuel cell iterations, ranging from phosphoric acid fuel cells to others. It's an avenue laden with potential, albeit one that could potentially influence vehicle pricing dynamics.

Most OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) companies, such as Hyundai, Toyota, Volvo & Daimler, and others, are engaged in producing fuel cell vehicles. However, many OEM companies are working with fuel cell manufacturing companies to design and produce a complete vehicle.

Conversely, a few OEM and aftermarket companies can convert vehicles from gasoline/diesel-powered to hydrogenpowered vehicles. Once the hydrogen infrastructure is ready, fleet operators of trucks, taxis, rented vehicles and the like could choose the conversion option.



Currently, fuel cells are integrated with passenger cars, buses and commercial vehicles. Due to the high cost of fuel cell trucks, the commercial vehicle segment dominates the global market. For passenger cars, only two companies, Hyundai and Toyota, offer commercial fuel cell cars across the globe. In comparison, most of the companies are working on heavy-duty trucks.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for hydrogen combustion engine technology

Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Assessment of the regulatory environment, demographics, and other factors that directly affect the hydrogen combustion engine technology market

Discussion on the implications of hydrogen combustion engine technology in the context of the current size and growth of the market

Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Cummins Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Tata Motors Ltd., Hyzon Motors, and Nikola Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Brief History of Fuel Cell Vehicles

Technology Roadmap for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

Co2 Emission in the Transportation Industry

Advantages and Disadvantages of Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles

Cost Analysis of Fuel Cells for the Transportation Industry

Incentives to Purchase Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Force Model

Pestel Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Hydrogen Engines

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Hydrogen Engine Industry

Industry Expert Insights

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Market Restraints

Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Overview

Proton Membrane Exchange

Components of a Fuel Cell

Fuel Cell Stack

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioners

Air Compressors

Humidifiers

Components of Pem Fuel Cell

Membrane Electrode Assembly

Hardware

Hydrogen Production Methods

Types of Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell and Others

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (Dmfc)

Alkaline Fuel Cells (Afc)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (Mcfc)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (Sofc)

Reversible Fuel Cells

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

Overview

Oems

Retrofitting/Conversion

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type

Overview

Global Market Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Buses

Commercial Vehicles

Additional Applications of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in the Transportation Industry

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Hydrogen-Powered Technology Assessment

Trends

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Overview

Recent Key Granted Patents

Chapter 11 M&A and Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Startups Funding in Hydrogen Engine

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Strategy Analysis

Swot Analysis in Brief for the Global Market

Key Developments

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Cummins Inc.

Daimler Truck AG

General Motors

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Hyzon Motors

Man Energy Solutions Se

Nikola Corp.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

