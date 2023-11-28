Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses Market Report 2023 - Falling Prices and Advances in Technology Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study highlights the rapid growth and potential of hydrogen fuel cell buses (FCBs) as a sustainable and clean mode of public transportation.

The report predicts that the hydrogen FCB market will generate a cumulative revenue of $73.4 billion over the next 15 years, becoming the fastest-growing segment in the bus market. This growth is attributed to falling prices of hydrogen FCBs and advances in technology that have reduced the cost of fuel cells and related components. With over 40 companies actively producing hydrogen FCBs, the momentum for this technology is evident.

Factors Driving Growth:

Advances in Technology: Ongoing advancements in fuel cell technology and manufacturing are contributing to cost reductions in hydrogen FCBs.

Ongoing advancements in fuel cell technology and manufacturing are contributing to cost reductions in hydrogen FCBs. Lower Costs: While battery-electric buses have seen faster adoption due to lower costs, hydrogen FCBs are expected to witness accelerated growth as prices decrease.

While battery-electric buses have seen faster adoption due to lower costs, hydrogen FCBs are expected to witness accelerated growth as prices decrease. Rapid Fueling and Longer Range: Hydrogen FCBs offer the advantages of rapid and standardized fueling, longer travel distances, better maneuverability, and the ability to carry heavier loads.

Hydrogen FCBs offer the advantages of rapid and standardized fueling, longer travel distances, better maneuverability, and the ability to carry heavier loads. Performance and Durability: With over 15 years of service and millions of kilometers traveled, hydrogen FCBs have proven their performance, reliability, and durability.

With over 15 years of service and millions of kilometers traveled, hydrogen FCBs have proven their performance, reliability, and durability. Sustainability: Hydrogen FCBs provide a sustainable and clean alternative to traditional diesel and gasoline buses, addressing the carbon footprint and contributing to zero-emission targets.

Global Growth Trends:

Asia-Pacific Leading: China has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of hydrogen FCBs, and the country is expected to continue leading in this space. Japan and South Korea are also rapidly adopting these buses.

has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of hydrogen FCBs, and the country is expected to continue leading in this space. and are also rapidly adopting these buses. European Adoption: Several European countries are experiencing an uptick in sales of hydrogen FCBs.

Several European countries are experiencing an uptick in sales of hydrogen FCBs. Americas Market: Various U.S. and Canadian states, as well as many Latin American countries, are entering the hydrogen FCB market.

The report provides an analysis of major players in the hydrogen FCB market, including Anhui Ankai Automobile Company, Daimler Trucks AG, Hyundai, Tata Motors Limited, Volvo Bus Corporation, and others. Additionally, it covers emerging companies like First Hydrogen, Hyzon Motors, NGVI Inc., and more.

Hydrogen FCBs are expected to continue their growth trajectory as the cost of hydrogen fuel decreases, making them more competitive with other zero-emission buses. The availability of hydrogen fueling stations for buses and trucks is on the rise, further facilitating market growth.

The report concludes that hydrogen FCBs are poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, falling costs, and their ability to provide sustainable and efficient public transportation solutions. As global efforts to reduce carbon emissions intensify, hydrogen FCBs are becoming an attractive option for cities and regions looking to transition to cleaner public transit.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends & Developments

Rapid and Standardized Fueling

Ability to Travel Longer Distances

Capability to Carry Heavier Loads

Durability and Fuel Economy

Reasons for Fuel Cell Bus Deployments

Hydrogen Stations

Hurdles in Deployments

Government Mandates

Fuel Cell vs. Battery-Electric Buses

Vendor Analysis

Anhui Ankai Automobile Company

BAIC Group

CaetanoBus

Daimler Trucks AG

Hino/Toyota

Hyundai

Iveco Bus

Marcopolo S.A.

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A

Tata Motors Limited

Van Hool

Volvo Bus Corporation

Wrightbus

Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co.

Other FCB-Makers

Ashok Leyland Limited

First Hydrogen

Foshan Feichi Auto Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hyzon Motors

NFI Group, Inc.

NGVI Inc.

Rampini Carlo SpA

Safra

Sinosynergy

Thor Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odkfbf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets