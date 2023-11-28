Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses Market Report 2023 - Falling Prices and Advances in Technology Drive Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study highlights the rapid growth and potential of hydrogen fuel cell buses (FCBs) as a sustainable and clean mode of public transportation.

The report predicts that the hydrogen FCB market will generate a cumulative revenue of $73.4 billion over the next 15 years, becoming the fastest-growing segment in the bus market. This growth is attributed to falling prices of hydrogen FCBs and advances in technology that have reduced the cost of fuel cells and related components. With over 40 companies actively producing hydrogen FCBs, the momentum for this technology is evident.

Factors Driving Growth:

  • Advances in Technology: Ongoing advancements in fuel cell technology and manufacturing are contributing to cost reductions in hydrogen FCBs.
  • Lower Costs: While battery-electric buses have seen faster adoption due to lower costs, hydrogen FCBs are expected to witness accelerated growth as prices decrease.
  • Rapid Fueling and Longer Range: Hydrogen FCBs offer the advantages of rapid and standardized fueling, longer travel distances, better maneuverability, and the ability to carry heavier loads.
  • Performance and Durability: With over 15 years of service and millions of kilometers traveled, hydrogen FCBs have proven their performance, reliability, and durability.
  • Sustainability: Hydrogen FCBs provide a sustainable and clean alternative to traditional diesel and gasoline buses, addressing the carbon footprint and contributing to zero-emission targets.

Global Growth Trends:

  • Asia-Pacific Leading: China has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of hydrogen FCBs, and the country is expected to continue leading in this space. Japan and South Korea are also rapidly adopting these buses.
  • European Adoption: Several European countries are experiencing an uptick in sales of hydrogen FCBs.
  • Americas Market: Various U.S. and Canadian states, as well as many Latin American countries, are entering the hydrogen FCB market.

The report provides an analysis of major players in the hydrogen FCB market, including Anhui Ankai Automobile Company, Daimler Trucks AG, Hyundai, Tata Motors Limited, Volvo Bus Corporation, and others. Additionally, it covers emerging companies like First Hydrogen, Hyzon Motors, NGVI Inc., and more.

Hydrogen FCBs are expected to continue their growth trajectory as the cost of hydrogen fuel decreases, making them more competitive with other zero-emission buses. The availability of hydrogen fueling stations for buses and trucks is on the rise, further facilitating market growth.

The report concludes that hydrogen FCBs are poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, falling costs, and their ability to provide sustainable and efficient public transportation solutions. As global efforts to reduce carbon emissions intensify, hydrogen FCBs are becoming an attractive option for cities and regions looking to transition to cleaner public transit.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends & Developments

  • Rapid and Standardized Fueling
  • Ability to Travel Longer Distances
  • Capability to Carry Heavier Loads
  • Durability and Fuel Economy
  • Reasons for Fuel Cell Bus Deployments
  • Hydrogen Stations
  • Hurdles in Deployments
  • Government Mandates
  • Fuel Cell vs. Battery-Electric Buses

Vendor Analysis

  • Anhui Ankai Automobile Company
  • BAIC Group
  • CaetanoBus
  • Daimler Trucks AG
  • Hino/Toyota
  • Hyundai
  • Iveco Bus
  • Marcopolo S.A.
  • Solaris Bus & Coach S.A
  • Tata Motors Limited
  • Van Hool
  • Volvo Bus Corporation
  • Wrightbus
  • Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co.

Other FCB-Makers

  • Ashok Leyland Limited
  • First Hydrogen
  • Foshan Feichi Auto Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Hyzon Motors
  • NFI Group, Inc.
  • NGVI Inc.
  • Rampini Carlo SpA
  • Safra
  • Sinosynergy
  • Thor Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odkfbf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Genetic Testing Revolutionizes Respiratory Disease Diagnosis and Treatment: Global Market Analysis Report

Genetic Testing Revolutionizes Respiratory Disease Diagnosis and Treatment: Global Market Analysis Report

The "Respiratory Disease Genetic Testing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offerings, Specialty Type, Trait Type, Test Type...
Top 25 Medical Tourism Source Countries 2023

Top 25 Medical Tourism Source Countries 2023

The "Medical Tourism - Top 25 Source Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global landscape of medical tourism...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.