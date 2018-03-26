Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Report 2018: Major Players and Product Rollouts with Detailed Analysis of Plans and Strategies

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles - A Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a comprehensive status report on the market for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The report discusses major players and product rollouts, along with a detailed analysis of automaker plans and strategies. The report carries out an in-depth analysis of this emerging market, providing data on the sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by automaker and by region.
By year-end 2017, a total of 6,364 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have been sold globally since 2013 when the vehicles first became available commercially. This is disclosed in the report, "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles - A Global Analysis, March 2018."
Over 50 percent of these vehicles were sold in California making the state a model of success in the deployment of the technology. Of the remaining countries, the lion's share went to Japan which is at the forefront of hydrogen station deployments.
Among automakers, Toyota has been the most successful, accounting for over 77 percent of the sales. Moreover, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales in 2017 were almost double the total sales in the previous years.
Hydrogen infrastructure is coming along steadily, albeit slowly, said the lead author of the report. In northeast U.S., hydrogen station buildout is gathering momentum, giving automakers a second market in the U.S.
According to the author, a respectable hydrogen fueling ecosystem will not be ready until 2020. The slow buildout of the hydrogen stations has given an opening to battery electric vehicles whose sales are rapidly gaining ground.
The author, who is bullish on the future of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, said battery electric vehicles will be short-term beneficiaries of the movement towards zero-emission vehicles. However, as the hydrogen infrastructure evolves, fuel cell vehicles will pick up traction.
By 2021, at least 11 automakers will have rolled out hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Other entrants in this space include Tata Motors, Pininfarina S.p.A. (owned by Mahindra & Mahindra), Riversimple and the RONN Motor Group.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Vehicle Rollouts & Automaker Plans
1.2 Sales/Leases
2 Introduction
2.1 Sales/Leases by Regions
2.2 Sales/Leases by Automaker
2.3 New Vehicles Launches - 2018 Onwards
2.4 Other Industry Developments
3 Toyota
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
3.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Pricing
3.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales
3.5 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
3.6 Partnerships and Alliances
3.7 Long-Term Focus
4 Honda
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
4.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Pricing
4.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales
4.5 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
4.6 Strategic Partnerships
4.7 Long-Term Focus
5 Hyundai
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
5.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Pricing
5.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales
5.5 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
5.6 Strategic Partnerships
5.7 Long-Term Focus
6 General Motors
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
6.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
6.4 Strategic Partnerships
6.5 Long-Term Focus
7 BMW
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
7.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
7.4 Strategic Partnerships
7.5 Long-Term Focus
8 Nissan
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
8.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
8.4 Strategic Partnerships
8.5 Long-Term Focus
9 Kia
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
9.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
9.4 Strategic Partnerships
9.5 Long-Term Focus
10 Ford
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
10.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
10.4 Strategic Partnerships
10.5 Long-Term Focus
11 Daimler
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
11.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
11.4 Strategic Partnerships
11.5 Long-Term Focus
12 Volkswagen
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
12.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
12.4 Strategic Partnerships
12.5 Long-Term Focus
13 SAIC Motor
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
13.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
13.4 Strategic Partnerships
13.5 Long-Term Focus
14 PSA Group
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
14.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
14.4 Strategic Partnerships
14.5 Long-Term Focus
15 Suzuki Motors
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
15.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
15.4 Strategic Partnerships
15.5 Long-Term Focus
16 Mazda
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
16.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
16.4 Strategic Partnerships
16.5 Long-Term Focus
17 Mitsubishi
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
17.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
17.4 Strategic Partnerships
17.5 Long-Term Focus
18 Tata Motors
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
18.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
18.4 Strategic Partnerships
18.5 Long-Term Focus
19 Mahindra & Mahindra
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
19.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
19.4 Strategic Partnerships
19.5 Long-Term Focus
20 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
20.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
20.4 Strategic Partnerships
20.5 Long-Term Focus
21 Groupe Renault
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
21.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
21.4 Strategic Partnerships
21.5 Long-Term Focus
22 Riversimple Movement Ltd.
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
22.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles/Trials
22.4 Strategic Partnerships
22.5 Long-Term Focus
23 RONN Motor Group
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
23.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
23.4 Strategic Partnerships
23.5 Long-Term Focus
24 Symbio
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts
24.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
24.4 Strategic Partnerships
24.5 Long-Term Focus
25 Market Developments and Forecasts
25.1 Overview
25.2 Sales/Leases of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
25.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales/Leases for 2017
26 Conclusion
