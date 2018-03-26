Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Report 2018: Major Players and Product Rollouts with Detailed Analysis of Plans and Strategies

This is a comprehensive status report on the market for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The report discusses major players and product rollouts, along with a detailed analysis of automaker plans and strategies. The report carries out an in-depth analysis of this emerging market, providing data on the sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by automaker and by region.



By year-end 2017, a total of 6,364 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have been sold globally since 2013 when the vehicles first became available commercially. This is disclosed in the report, "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles - A Global Analysis, March 2018."



Over 50 percent of these vehicles were sold in California making the state a model of success in the deployment of the technology. Of the remaining countries, the lion's share went to Japan which is at the forefront of hydrogen station deployments.



Among automakers, Toyota has been the most successful, accounting for over 77 percent of the sales. Moreover, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales in 2017 were almost double the total sales in the previous years.



Hydrogen infrastructure is coming along steadily, albeit slowly, said the lead author of the report. In northeast U.S., hydrogen station buildout is gathering momentum, giving automakers a second market in the U.S.



According to the author, a respectable hydrogen fueling ecosystem will not be ready until 2020. The slow buildout of the hydrogen stations has given an opening to battery electric vehicles whose sales are rapidly gaining ground.



The author, who is bullish on the future of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, said battery electric vehicles will be short-term beneficiaries of the movement towards zero-emission vehicles. However, as the hydrogen infrastructure evolves, fuel cell vehicles will pick up traction.



By 2021, at least 11 automakers will have rolled out hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Other entrants in this space include Tata Motors, Pininfarina S.p.A. (owned by Mahindra & Mahindra), Riversimple and the RONN Motor Group.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Vehicle Rollouts & Automaker Plans

1.2 Sales/Leases



2 Introduction

2.1 Sales/Leases by Regions

2.2 Sales/Leases by Automaker

2.3 New Vehicles Launches - 2018 Onwards

2.4 Other Industry Developments



3 Toyota

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

3.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Pricing

3.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales

3.5 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

3.6 Partnerships and Alliances

3.7 Long-Term Focus



4 Honda

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

4.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Pricing

4.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales

4.5 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

4.6 Strategic Partnerships

4.7 Long-Term Focus



5 Hyundai

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

5.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Pricing

5.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales

5.5 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

5.6 Strategic Partnerships

5.7 Long-Term Focus



6 General Motors

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

6.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

6.4 Strategic Partnerships

6.5 Long-Term Focus



7 BMW

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

7.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

7.4 Strategic Partnerships

7.5 Long-Term Focus



8 Nissan

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

8.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

8.4 Strategic Partnerships

8.5 Long-Term Focus



9 Kia

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

9.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

9.4 Strategic Partnerships

9.5 Long-Term Focus



10 Ford

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

10.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

10.4 Strategic Partnerships

10.5 Long-Term Focus



11 Daimler

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

11.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

11.4 Strategic Partnerships

11.5 Long-Term Focus



12 Volkswagen

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

12.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

12.4 Strategic Partnerships

12.5 Long-Term Focus



13 SAIC Motor

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

13.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

13.4 Strategic Partnerships

13.5 Long-Term Focus



14 PSA Group

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

14.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

14.4 Strategic Partnerships

14.5 Long-Term Focus



15 Suzuki Motors

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

15.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

15.4 Strategic Partnerships

15.5 Long-Term Focus



16 Mazda

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

16.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

16.4 Strategic Partnerships

16.5 Long-Term Focus



17 Mitsubishi

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

17.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

17.4 Strategic Partnerships

17.5 Long-Term Focus



18 Tata Motors

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

18.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

18.4 Strategic Partnerships

18.5 Long-Term Focus



19 Mahindra & Mahindra

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

19.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

19.4 Strategic Partnerships

19.5 Long-Term Focus



20 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

20.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

20.4 Strategic Partnerships

20.5 Long-Term Focus



21 Groupe Renault

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

21.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

21.4 Strategic Partnerships

21.5 Long-Term Focus



22 Riversimple Movement Ltd.

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

22.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles/Trials

22.4 Strategic Partnerships

22.5 Long-Term Focus



23 RONN Motor Group

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

23.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

23.4 Strategic Partnerships

23.5 Long-Term Focus



24 Symbio

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Rollouts

24.3 Upcoming Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

24.4 Strategic Partnerships

24.5 Long-Term Focus



25 Market Developments and Forecasts

25.1 Overview

25.2 Sales/Leases of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

25.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales/Leases for 2017



26 Conclusion



