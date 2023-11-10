Global Hydrogen Generation Industry Report 2023-2028: Increased Government Programs to Quicken Deployment of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Fueling Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Generation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market is projected to reach a value of $271.1 billion by 2028 from $166.7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2023-2028

This report provides an analysis of the global market for hydrogen generation. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 through 2028.

Hydrogen production encompasses various industrial methods for generating hydrogen gas, a flexible and clean energy source with applications in industries, power generation, transportation, and fuel cells. There are different processes for hydrogen production, including electrolysis, biomass conversion, and fossil fuel reforming.

Steam methane reforming (SMR) is one of the most widely used processes for hydrogen production, where natural gas and steam are combined to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide as byproducts. A significant portion of global hydrogen generation relies on this method.

Electrolysis is another important method for hydrogen production, which involves using electricity to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. This process can be sustainable when powered by renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. Electrolysis-based hydrogen production is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to have a significant impact on the hydrogen economy in the future.

In recent years, there has been a strong emphasis on increasing hydrogen production capacity, with several countries and companies investing in large-scale hydrogen manufacturing facilities. China is currently the leading producer of hydrogen, and other nations like Germany, South Korea, Japan, and the United States are also making significant investments in hydrogen technology and infrastructure.

Hydrogen production plays a crucial role in the transition to a sustainable energy future. With multiple production methods and increasing investments, hydrogen is poised to become a significant component of the global energy mix. The report covers various market factors, including the impact of COVID-19, geopolitical considerations like the Russia-Ukraine war, Porter's five forces analysis, use case analysis, and the regulatory landscape. However, it does not consider hydrogen generation from seawater.

Additionally, the report provides detailed profiles of major hydrogen generation players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. It includes a competitive landscape chapter that discusses the market ecosystem of the top hydrogen generation providers in 2022.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the hydrogen generation market in USD millions, and a corresponding market share analysis based on type, technology, source, delivery mode, application and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the market drivers, challenges, opportunities and prospects, as well as the technologies, regulatory scenarios and the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia - Ukraine war

- war Discussion of the importance of ESG in the hydrogen generation market, as well as consumer attitudes, risks and opportunities assessment, and ESG practices followed by leading market participants

Analysis of the market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces and value chain analyses, taking into consideration the prevailing micro

and macroeconomic factors in the market

A look at the major vendors in the global market, and an analysis of the industry structure with respect to company market shares, venture fundings, and recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity

An analysis of new and existing patents on hydrogen generation

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company Profiles

Introduction

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Enapter S.R.L.

Engie

Green Hydrogen Systems

Itm Power plc

Iwatani Corp.

Linde plc

Mcphy Energy S.A.

Nel Asa

Orsted A/S

Plug Power Inc.

Siemens AG

Uniper Se

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Evolution of Hydrogen Generation

Value Chain Analysis

Input Materials

Production

Transport and Storage

Distribution

Utilization

End-Of-Life/Recycling

Porter's Five Forces Model

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute

Competitive Rivalry

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market

Market Contraction and Initial Disruptions

Supply Chain Disruptions

Change in Government Priorities

Accelerated Research and Innovation

Renewing Government Commitments and Incentives

Global Partnerships and Collaborations

Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Global Market

Impact on Disruptions in the Supply Chain

Impact on Investment and Geopolitical Uncertainty

Impact on Hydrogen Infrastructure Projects

Impact on Market Dynamics at the Regional and World Levels

Impact on International Cooperation and Energy Security

Impact on the Development of Green and Blue Hydrogen Strategies

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Key Market Drivers

Green Hydrogen-Generating Systems Are Being Developed and Researched Constantly

Increasing Adoption of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Growing Demand for Clean Energy

Reduction of Carbon Emissions

Market Restraints

Loss of Energy During the Production of Hydrogen

Lack of Development in the Hydrogen Infrastructure

Key Challenges for the Hydrogen Generation Market

Production of Green Hydrogen Comes at a High Expense

Hydrogen's Integration into Natural Gas Networks is Difficult

Market Opportunities

Hydrogen Becoming An Attractive Fuel Source for Heavy-Duty Applications

Government Programs to Quicken Deployment of Hydrogen Fueling Stations

Increased Emphasis on Meeting the Net Zero Emission Goal by 2050

Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Grey Hydrogen

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Source

Overview

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Coal Gasification to Produce Hydrogen

Systems With An Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (Igcc)

Steam Methane Reforming (Smr) With Coal Pyrolysis

Carbon Capture and Storage (Ccs) With Coal-Based Hydrogen

Environmental Challenges and Impacts

Future Opportunities and Research Projects

Renewable and Grid Electricity

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Hydropower

Biomass and Bioenergy

Geothermal Energy

Tidal and Wave Energy

Grid Integration, Electrolysis and Potential Difficulties

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology

Overview

Steam Methane Reforming (Smr)

Tubular Reforming

Autothermal Reforming (Atr)

Combined or Integrated Reforming

Partial Oxidation (Pox)

Non-Catalytic Pox

Catalytic Pox

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Delivery Mode

Overview

Captive

Merchant

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Petroleum Refinery

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Others

Transportation

Power Generation

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

South America

Chapter 11 ESG Development

Overview

Importance of ESG in Hydrogen Generation

Future of ESG With Hydrogen Generation

Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Current Market Trends

Emergence of India's Hydrogen Market

Hydrogen Market Inflation Reduction Act Will Boost North American Hydrogen Investment

Transition to Africa's Clean Hydrogen Hub

Clean Hydrogen Hub Global Policy Changes to Accelerate Final Investment Decisions

Hydrogen as An Energy Storage Solution

Emerging and Upcoming Trends in Hydrogen Generation

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Renewable Hydrogen

Advanced Electrolysis

X-To-Hydrogen-To-X

Hydrogen Carriers

Chapter 13 Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents

Chapter 14 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Startups Funding in Hydrogen Generation

Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Share Analysis

Market Strategy Analysis for Hydrogen Generation

Key Market Developments

Agreements

Partnerships

Investments

Expansions

