Global Hydrogen Peroxide Markets, 2024 - Innovations and Advancements Spearheading Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2026. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hydrogen Peroxide in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Industries:



Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Environmental

Chemical Synthesis

Others



The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Aditya Birla Chemicals ( India ) Limited

) Limited Arkema S.A. ( France )

) Arkema, Inc. ( USA )

) Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Ercros S.A. ( Spain )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Evonik Corporation ( USA )

) Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd. ( China )

) Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) ( India )

) Hansol Chemicals (Korea)

Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kemira Oyj ( Finland )

) Kingboard Holdings Limited ( China )

) Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) MilliporeSigma ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. ( Japan )

) National Peroxide Limited ( India )

) Nouryon ( Netherlands )

) OCI Company Ltd. ( South Korea )

) PeroxyChem LLC ( USA )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Solvay USA Inc.

Inc. Solvay Interox Pty., Ltd. ( Australia )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hydrogen Peroxide: Powerful and Eco-Friendly Oxidizing Agent with Excellent Disinfectant and Antiseptic Properties

Factors Influencing H2O2 Market Worldwide (On a Scale of 1-10)

Myriad Attributes and Benefits Drive Widespread Market Adoption across Wide Ranging Applications

Environmental Friendly Characteristics

High Selectivity

H2O2 is Relatively Safer & Versatile

Ability to Generate High Pressure, High Temperature, & Superheated Steam

Usage as a Bleaching Agent

Nature's Own Preservative and Disinfectant

Effective Sterilization Agent

Global Market Outlook

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term

Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Paper Production Drives Healthy Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide as a Versatile Bleaching Agent

Factors Driving Consumption of Hydrogen Peroxide in the Pulp & Paper Industry

Environment Protection Regulation

A Peek into the Developmental Stages of Regulatory Stance that Soared H2O2 Use

Pollution Control Laws from EPA

EPA's Cluster Rules

ECF and TCF Pulp Bleaching

US Favors ECF Over TCF

Impact of ECF Preferred Technology

Shift in Consumption Patterns

Consumption Pattern of Bleaching Chemicals

Switch from Chlorine to ECF Bleaching

Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow

Large Quantities of H2O2 Used by the HPPO Technology Drive Faster Growth in Demand in the Chemical Industry

Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth

Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP): Breakthrough Sterilization Agent

Hydrogen Peroxide: Effective Treatment for Toxic Algal Blooms in Water Bodies

Hydrogen Peroxide Powers Novel Jet Packs

AseptiSafe Valve with H2O2 Vapor: Indispensable for Pharma and Vaccine Production

Environmental Applications to Lend Traction to Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Drinking Water and Effluent Treatment Plants

Potable Water Applications

Stringent Environmental Regulations Provide Early Impetus to the Market

Opportunity Indicators

Textile Industry Adds to the Growth Prospects for Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Disinfection and Sanitization Properties Propel Demand in Household Products & Applications

Production of Detergents and Household Laundry Pre-Wash & In-Wash Additives

As Household Disinfectant, Sanitizing & Cleaning Agents

Household Health & Medical Aid

Production of Tooth Paste

Personal Care

Food Preparation & Decontamination

Emerging & Niche Market Applications Augurs Well for the Future of Hydrogen Peroxide Market

New Catalyst Enables Single-Step Process of Hydrogen Peroxide



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Hydrogen Peroxide: A Prelude

Physical Properties

Chemical Properties

Reactivity

Precautions

Other Properties

Powerful Oxidizer

Safe

Versatile

Selective

Production Methods

Grades of Hydrogen Peroxide

Most Commonly Used Grades of Peroxide

Hydrogen Peroxide Applications

Pulp & Paper

Environmental Applications

Chemical Synthesis

Consumer Products & Household Cleaning Applications

Textile Applications

Electronics & Semiconductors

Paint and Polymer Production

Metal Extraction, Treatment and Purification

Mining

Stainless Steel Industry

Tanneries

Rocket Fuel

Medical Applications and Devices

Prevention of Cold and Flu

Biosensors

Key Role in Inflammation and Diagnostic Applications

Hydrogen Peroxide & Pollution Prevention

Catalytic H2O2

Solution Catalysis

Packed Column Catalysis

Vapor Phase Hydrogen Peroxide

Applications

Drawbacks of VHP

Production Technique

New Cleaner Ketone Oxidation Process Set to Expand H2O2's Horizons

H2O2 to Fuel the Development of Fuel Cell

Substitutes of Hydrogen Peroxide - A Snapshot

Sodium Chlorate

Factors Impacting Sodium Chlorate Market

Sodium Hydrosulfite

Ozone

Trend Towards Greater Ozone Usage

Sodium Hypochlorite

Hydrogen Peroxide Scores over Sodium Hypochlorite

Classification of Applications of Hydrogen Peroxide by Features

Stand-Alone Applications

Odor Control & Color Removal

Corrosion Control

BOD/COD Control

Metal Oxidation

Disinfection/Bio-Control

Enhancement (Combination) Applications

Flocculation Precipitation

Air Flotation

Biotreatment

Carbon Adsorption

Organonitriles



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

Arkema S.A. (France)

Arkema, Inc. (USA)

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Ercros S.A. (Spain)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Evonik Corporation (USA)

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd. (China)

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) (India)

Hansol Chemicals (Korea)

Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Kingboard Holdings Limited (China)

Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

MilliporeSigma (USA)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan)

National Peroxide Limited (India)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

PeroxyChem LLC (USA)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Solvay USA Inc.

Solvay Interox Pty., Ltd. (Australia)



5.2 Product Launches

Aclaris Therapeutics Announces the Availability of ESKATA

Arkema Unveils Peroxal CG Hydrogen Peroxide for Personal Care



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals Adopt New Name, Nouryon

Engro Polymer to Enter the Hydrogen-Peroxide Business

Solvay Increases Price of Hydrogen Peroxide in Europe

Solvay Partners with PO Customers in Saudi Arabia

Evonik Establishes HPNow ApS

Evonik to Expand its Production Capacities for Hydrogen Peroxide in Europe

Nuberg Wins Contract from El Nasr for Hydrogen Peroxide Plant

MGC to Construct Two New Hydrogen Peroxide Plants for MPCA

Solvay Achieves EU GMP Certification for the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 44)

The United States (9)

(9) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (8)

(8) France (1)

(1)

Germany (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)

(Excluding Japan) (22) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxopc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

