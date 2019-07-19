Global Hydrogen Peroxide Markets, 2024 - Innovations and Advancements Spearheading Market Growth
Jul 19, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2026. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hydrogen Peroxide in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Industries:
- Pulp & Paper
- Textiles
- Environmental
- Chemical Synthesis
- Others
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited
- Arkema S.A. (France)
- Arkema, Inc. (USA)
- Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Ercros S.A. (Spain)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Evonik Corporation (USA)
- Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd. (China)
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) (India)
- Hansol Chemicals (Korea)
- Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Kemira Oyj (Finland)
- Kingboard Holdings Limited (China)
- Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- MilliporeSigma (USA)
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan)
- National Peroxide Limited (India)
- Nouryon (Netherlands)
- OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)
- PeroxyChem LLC (USA)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Solvay USA Inc.
- Solvay Interox Pty., Ltd. (Australia)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Hydrogen Peroxide: Powerful and Eco-Friendly Oxidizing Agent with Excellent Disinfectant and Antiseptic Properties
Factors Influencing H2O2 Market Worldwide (On a Scale of 1-10)
Myriad Attributes and Benefits Drive Widespread Market Adoption across Wide Ranging Applications
Environmental Friendly Characteristics
High Selectivity
H2O2 is Relatively Safer & Versatile
Ability to Generate High Pressure, High Temperature, & Superheated Steam
Usage as a Bleaching Agent
Nature's Own Preservative and Disinfectant
Effective Sterilization Agent
Global Market Outlook
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term
Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Paper Production Drives Healthy Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide as a Versatile Bleaching Agent
Factors Driving Consumption of Hydrogen Peroxide in the Pulp & Paper Industry
Environment Protection Regulation
A Peek into the Developmental Stages of Regulatory Stance that Soared H2O2 Use
Pollution Control Laws from EPA
EPA's Cluster Rules
ECF and TCF Pulp Bleaching
US Favors ECF Over TCF
Impact of ECF Preferred Technology
Shift in Consumption Patterns
Consumption Pattern of Bleaching Chemicals
Switch from Chlorine to ECF Bleaching
Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow
Large Quantities of H2O2 Used by the HPPO Technology Drive Faster Growth in Demand in the Chemical Industry
Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP): Breakthrough Sterilization Agent
Hydrogen Peroxide: Effective Treatment for Toxic Algal Blooms in Water Bodies
Hydrogen Peroxide Powers Novel Jet Packs
AseptiSafe Valve with H2O2 Vapor: Indispensable for Pharma and Vaccine Production
Environmental Applications to Lend Traction to Hydrogen Peroxide Market
Drinking Water and Effluent Treatment Plants
Potable Water Applications
Stringent Environmental Regulations Provide Early Impetus to the Market
Opportunity Indicators
Textile Industry Adds to the Growth Prospects for Hydrogen Peroxide Market
Disinfection and Sanitization Properties Propel Demand in Household Products & Applications
Production of Detergents and Household Laundry Pre-Wash & In-Wash Additives
As Household Disinfectant, Sanitizing & Cleaning Agents
Household Health & Medical Aid
Production of Tooth Paste
Personal Care
Food Preparation & Decontamination
Emerging & Niche Market Applications Augurs Well for the Future of Hydrogen Peroxide Market
New Catalyst Enables Single-Step Process of Hydrogen Peroxide
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Hydrogen Peroxide: A Prelude
Physical Properties
Chemical Properties
Reactivity
Precautions
Other Properties
Powerful Oxidizer
Safe
Versatile
Selective
Production Methods
Grades of Hydrogen Peroxide
Most Commonly Used Grades of Peroxide
Hydrogen Peroxide Applications
Pulp & Paper
Environmental Applications
Chemical Synthesis
Consumer Products & Household Cleaning Applications
Textile Applications
Electronics & Semiconductors
Paint and Polymer Production
Metal Extraction, Treatment and Purification
Mining
Stainless Steel Industry
Tanneries
Rocket Fuel
Medical Applications and Devices
Prevention of Cold and Flu
Biosensors
Key Role in Inflammation and Diagnostic Applications
Hydrogen Peroxide & Pollution Prevention
Catalytic H2O2
Solution Catalysis
Packed Column Catalysis
Vapor Phase Hydrogen Peroxide
Applications
Drawbacks of VHP
Production Technique
New Cleaner Ketone Oxidation Process Set to Expand H2O2's Horizons
H2O2 to Fuel the Development of Fuel Cell
Substitutes of Hydrogen Peroxide - A Snapshot
Sodium Chlorate
Factors Impacting Sodium Chlorate Market
Sodium Hydrosulfite
Ozone
Trend Towards Greater Ozone Usage
Sodium Hypochlorite
Hydrogen Peroxide Scores over Sodium Hypochlorite
Classification of Applications of Hydrogen Peroxide by Features
Stand-Alone Applications
Odor Control & Color Removal
Corrosion Control
BOD/COD Control
Metal Oxidation
Disinfection/Bio-Control
Enhancement (Combination) Applications
Flocculation Precipitation
Air Flotation
Biotreatment
Carbon Adsorption
Organonitriles
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited
Arkema S.A. (France)
Arkema, Inc. (USA)
Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Ercros S.A. (Spain)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Evonik Corporation (USA)
Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd. (China)
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) (India)
Hansol Chemicals (Korea)
Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Kemira Oyj (Finland)
Kingboard Holdings Limited (China)
Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
MilliporeSigma (USA)
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan)
National Peroxide Limited (India)
Nouryon (Netherlands)
OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)
PeroxyChem LLC (USA)
Solvay SA (Belgium)
Solvay USA Inc.
Solvay Interox Pty., Ltd. (Australia)
5.2 Product Launches
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces the Availability of ESKATA
Arkema Unveils Peroxal CG Hydrogen Peroxide for Personal Care
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals Adopt New Name, Nouryon
Engro Polymer to Enter the Hydrogen-Peroxide Business
Solvay Increases Price of Hydrogen Peroxide in Europe
Solvay Partners with PO Customers in Saudi Arabia
Evonik Establishes HPNow ApS
Evonik to Expand its Production Capacities for Hydrogen Peroxide in Europe
Nuberg Wins Contract from El Nasr for Hydrogen Peroxide Plant
MGC to Construct Two New Hydrogen Peroxide Plants for MPCA
Solvay Achieves EU GMP Certification for the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 44)
- The United States (9)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxopc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article