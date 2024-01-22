Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market: Forecasted Growth to USD 25.7 Billion by 2030, Highlighting Key Trends and Regional Dominance.

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market by Type (Mobile, Fixed), Hydrogen Form (Gas, Liquid), Pipeline Structure (Metal, Plastics & Composites), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen pipeline market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2023 to USD 25.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2030.

The market for hydrogen pipelines is witnessing growth across different regions. Europe and North America are prominent markets. Europe is set to lead the hydrogen pipeline market during the forecast period due to its proactive adoption of green hydrogen, significant investments in infrastructure, and a well-established industrial base. Following closely, North America, particularly the US and Canada, is also emerging as a key player, driven by energy transition efforts and growing interest in hydrogen as a clean energy solution. Increasing investments and government support position North America to play a substantial role in the global hydrogen economy, with a focus on expanding its hydrogen pipeline network to meet diverse industry demands.

The hydrogen pipeline report is dominated by players, such as Hexagon Purus (Norway), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Salzgitter AG (Germany), Tenaris (Luxembourg), and GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), and others.

Arcelormittal

Cenergy Holdings

Europe Technologies

Gf Piping Systems

Gruppo Sarplast S.R.L.

H2 Clipper Inc.

Hexagon Purus

Jindal Saw Ltd.

Metline Industries

Nproxx

Octalsteel

Pipelife International GmbH

Salzgitter AG

Soluforce B.V.

Tenaris

Terega

