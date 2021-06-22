Global Hydrogen Storage Markets Materials, Technologies Report 2021: Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021 with Projections of CAGRs Through 2026

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Storage: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for hydrogen storage materials and technologies should grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $6.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

Hydrogen is identified as a key future energy source. However, storing hydrogen can be a challenge and requires the development of advanced storage methods. Hence, the hydrogen storage space requires the presence of companies that are specialized in various hydrogen storage technologies. This research defines hydrogen storage technologies as various forms of materials, storage media and technology used to store hydrogen in a form that can be used as energy source as and when required.

Hydrogen can be stored physically, or it can be stored using chemical or material-based methods. Physical storage currently dominates the market, and in physical form, hydrogen can be stored as either a gas or a liquid. Materials-based hydrogen storage includes metal hydride, chemical hydrogen storage and sorbent materials.

Hydrogen storage is the key enabling technology for the advancement of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in various end-user industries such as chemicals, oil refining, metal processing and transportation. Of these, the chemicals end-user segment accounts for the majority of the market; however, the transportation end-user segment is witnessing the strongest growth in almost all geographical regions. The transportation end-user segment includes the mobility sector.

To calculate and segment the market, the publisher has considered physical, chemical and material-based storage technologies for the hydrogen storage market. Along with product and solutions revenue, the publisher has also considered the services revenue that a company reports within its total revenue.

However, stand-alone service providers that most often provide post-sales services are out of the scope of this report. Services that are not directly related to hydrogen storage technologies such as education, consulting, training, etc., are also beyond the scope of this report. Further, other forms of energy storage providers (companies) are beyond the scope of this report and hence are not covered.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Market share analysis of the hydrogen storage by type, application, end-user, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of the changes and new developments in the hydrogen storage technologies market

Discussion on hydrogen usage as an energy source and how hydrogen can be used as an alternative fuel, and coverage of benefits and evolution of the hydrogen storage market, and comparative description of physical storage vs material-based storage

Insights into government regulations and stringent environmental standards for cleaner fuel and discussion on effect of urbanization and increased disposable income on the hydrogen storage market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cella Energy Ltd., Hexagon Composites, Linde AG, Plug Power Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Need for Energy Storage

China

India

Hydrogen as an Energy Source and Hydrogen Storage

Hydrogen as an Alternative Fuel

Benefits of Hydrogen as a Fuel

Hydrogen Storage

Evolution of the Hydrogen Storage Market

Various Storage Types

Physical Storage

Chemical or Material-Based Storage

New Developments in the Hydrogen Storage Space

Growing Use of Electrolyzers

Hydrogen-Powered Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells

Compact Mobile Hydrogen Carrier

Zero Emission Hydrogen Train

Expansion of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Automobiles

Nanotechnology in Hydrogen Storage

Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC)

Various Stakeholders in the Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market

Hydrogen Production, Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technology Providers

Manufacturers of Industrial Gases and Related Products

Metal and Advanced Material Manufacturers

Others, Including Storage (Such as High-Pressure Cylinder) Suppliers and Manufacturers

Growth Forecast of the Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market

Key Strategies in the Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships at Peer Level

Strategic Alliances, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

Geographic Expansion

Financing and Funding/Investments

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Storage Type

Physical Storage

Liquid Hydrogen for Space Exploration

Underground Hydrogen Storage

Air Liquide Subsurface Hydrogen Storage

Chemical or Material-Based Storage

Nanoconfinement

Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC)

Ammonia Storage

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Chemical Industry

Oil Refining Industry

Metal Processing Industry

Transportation Industry

Other Industries

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Stationary Power

Portable Power

Transportation

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Hydrogen South Africa (HySA)

(HySA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE) Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chapter 8 Patent Review, New Developments

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

Overview

Market Dynamics

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers

Key Trends in the Global Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market

Venture Capital Funding and Investments

Industry Challenges and Restraints

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Ad-Venta

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

American Elements

Areva S.A.

Calvera Group

Cella Energy Ltd.

Chart Industries Inc.

Electro Power Systems S.A.

Gardner Cryogenics

Hexagon Composites A.S.A.

Hydrexia Pty Ltd.

Hydrogen In Motion (H2M)

Hydrogenics

Hysilabs

Linde Ag

Luxfer Holdings Plc

Mcphy Energy S.A.

Plug Power Inc.

Pragma Industries S.A.S.

Quantum Fuel Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw6c5t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

