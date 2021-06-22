Global Hydrogen Storage Markets Materials, Technologies Report 2021: Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021 with Projections of CAGRs Through 2026
The global market for hydrogen storage materials and technologies should grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $6.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
Hydrogen is identified as a key future energy source. However, storing hydrogen can be a challenge and requires the development of advanced storage methods. Hence, the hydrogen storage space requires the presence of companies that are specialized in various hydrogen storage technologies. This research defines hydrogen storage technologies as various forms of materials, storage media and technology used to store hydrogen in a form that can be used as energy source as and when required.
Hydrogen can be stored physically, or it can be stored using chemical or material-based methods. Physical storage currently dominates the market, and in physical form, hydrogen can be stored as either a gas or a liquid. Materials-based hydrogen storage includes metal hydride, chemical hydrogen storage and sorbent materials.
Hydrogen storage is the key enabling technology for the advancement of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in various end-user industries such as chemicals, oil refining, metal processing and transportation. Of these, the chemicals end-user segment accounts for the majority of the market; however, the transportation end-user segment is witnessing the strongest growth in almost all geographical regions. The transportation end-user segment includes the mobility sector.
To calculate and segment the market, the publisher has considered physical, chemical and material-based storage technologies for the hydrogen storage market. Along with product and solutions revenue, the publisher has also considered the services revenue that a company reports within its total revenue.
However, stand-alone service providers that most often provide post-sales services are out of the scope of this report. Services that are not directly related to hydrogen storage technologies such as education, consulting, training, etc., are also beyond the scope of this report. Further, other forms of energy storage providers (companies) are beyond the scope of this report and hence are not covered.
The Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Market share analysis of the hydrogen storage by type, application, end-user, and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of the changes and new developments in the hydrogen storage technologies market
- Discussion on hydrogen usage as an energy source and how hydrogen can be used as an alternative fuel, and coverage of benefits and evolution of the hydrogen storage market, and comparative description of physical storage vs material-based storage
- Insights into government regulations and stringent environmental standards for cleaner fuel and discussion on effect of urbanization and increased disposable income on the hydrogen storage market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cella Energy Ltd., Hexagon Composites, Linde AG, Plug Power Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Need for Energy Storage
- China
- India
- Hydrogen as an Energy Source and Hydrogen Storage
- Hydrogen as an Alternative Fuel
- Benefits of Hydrogen as a Fuel
- Hydrogen Storage
- Evolution of the Hydrogen Storage Market
- Various Storage Types
- Physical Storage
- Chemical or Material-Based Storage
- New Developments in the Hydrogen Storage Space
- Growing Use of Electrolyzers
- Hydrogen-Powered Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells
- Compact Mobile Hydrogen Carrier
- Zero Emission Hydrogen Train
- Expansion of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Automobiles
- Nanotechnology in Hydrogen Storage
- Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC)
- Various Stakeholders in the Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market
- Hydrogen Production, Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technology Providers
- Manufacturers of Industrial Gases and Related Products
- Metal and Advanced Material Manufacturers
- Others, Including Storage (Such as High-Pressure Cylinder) Suppliers and Manufacturers
- Growth Forecast of the Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market
- Key Strategies in the Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships at Peer Level
- Strategic Alliances, Joint Ventures and Partnerships
- Geographic Expansion
- Financing and Funding/Investments
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Storage Type
- Physical Storage
- Liquid Hydrogen for Space Exploration
- Underground Hydrogen Storage
- Air Liquide Subsurface Hydrogen Storage
- Chemical or Material-Based Storage
- Nanoconfinement
- Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC)
- Ammonia Storage
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Chemical Industry
- Oil Refining Industry
- Metal Processing Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Other Industries
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Stationary Power
- Portable Power
- Transportation
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Hydrogen South Africa (HySA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Chapter 8 Patent Review, New Developments
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
- Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Key Trends in the Global Hydrogen Storage Materials and Technologies Market
- Venture Capital Funding and Investments
- Industry Challenges and Restraints
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Ad-Venta
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Air Products And Chemicals Inc.
- American Elements
- Areva S.A.
- Calvera Group
- Cella Energy Ltd.
- Chart Industries Inc.
- Electro Power Systems S.A.
- Gardner Cryogenics
- Hexagon Composites A.S.A.
- Hydrexia Pty Ltd.
- Hydrogen In Motion (H2M)
- Hydrogenics
- Hysilabs
- Linde Ag
- Luxfer Holdings Plc
- Mcphy Energy S.A.
- Plug Power Inc.
- Pragma Industries S.A.S.
- Quantum Fuel Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw6c5t
