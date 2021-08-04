Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type, Depth, Platform, Application and End-user

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Type, Depth, Platform, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydrography is a technique that is used to measure and describe the physical properties of the underwater surface. Hydrographic surveyors examine the water bodies to view the seabed. It involves the measurement and description of underwater characteristics that impact several activities, for example, marine construction, offshore oil exploration/offshore oil drilling, maritime navigation, dredging, and other related activities. This data is used to prepare raster and electronic nautical charts for vessels that cross the waterways.

Rise in offshore wind energy projects across the globe is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the hydrographic survey equipment market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of hydrographic survey equipment and challenges associated with shallow water hydrographic surveying are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the emergence of hydrographic survey software is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in future.



The hydrographic survey equipment market is segmented into type, depth, platform, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is further divided into sensing systems, positioning systems, subsea sensors, software, unmanned vehicles, and others. Based on depth, the market is bifurcated into shallow water and deep water. Depending on platform, it is fragmented into surface vessels, USVs and UUVs, and aircraft. On the basis of application, the market is classified into hydrographic or bathymetry survey, port & harbor management, offshore oil & gas survey, cable or pipeline route survey, and others. Based on end user, the market is distributed into commercial, research, and defense. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players operating in the global hydrographic survey equipment market include Edgetech, Fugro N.V., Innomar Technologie GmbH, Ixblue SAS, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Mind Technology, Inc., Sonardyne International Ltd., Syqwest Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Tritech International Ltd., and Valeport Ltd.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global hydrographic survey equipment market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall hydrographic survey equipment market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global hydrographic survey equipment market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current hydrographic survey equipment market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Significance of Hydrographic Surveys in the Construction of Marine Projects

3.5.1.2. Growing Demand for Hydrographic Data for Navigation and Defense & Security Purposes, Especially in the Asia-Pacific Region

3.5.1.3. Rise in Offshore Wind Energy Projects Across the Globe

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Cost of Hydrographic Survey Equipment

3.5.2.2. Challenges Associated with Shallow Water Hydrographic Surveying

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological Innovations in the Field of Bathymetric Surveys

3.5.3.2. Emergence of Hydrographic Survey Software

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreak

3.6.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer Trends

3.6.2.2. Technology Trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trends

3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.3.1. Gdp

3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment Index

3.6.3.4. Macro-Economic Indicators Projections

3.6.4. Impact on the Hydrographic Survey Equipment Industry



Chapter 4: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Sensing Systems

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Positioning Systems

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Subsea Sensors

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Software

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Unmanned Vehicles

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, by Depth

5.1. Overview

5.2. Shallow Water

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Deep Water

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, by Platform

6.1. Overview

6.2. Surface Vessels

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Usvs and Uuvs

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Aircraft

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Port & Harbor Management

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. Offshore Oil & Gas Survey

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.5. Cable or Pipeline Route Survey

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, by End-user

8.1. Overview

8.2. Commercial

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.3. Research

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.4. Defense

8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 9: Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, by Region

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Edgetech

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.2. Fugro N. V.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Company Snapshot

10.2.3. Operating Business Segments

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. Business Performance

10.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Innomar Technologie GmbH

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Company Snapshot

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Ixblue

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Company Snapshot

10.4.3. Product Portfolio

10.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Konsberg Gruppen Asa

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Operating Business Segments

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Business Performance

10.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Mind Technology, Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Company Snapshot

10.6.3. Operating Business Segments

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Business Performance

10.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Sonardyne International Ltd

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Company Snapshot

10.7.3. Product Portfolio

10.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Syqwest Inc.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Company Snapshot

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.9. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Operating Business Segments

10.9.4. Product Portfolio

10.9.5. Business Performance

10.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Tritech International Limited (Subsidiary of Moog Inc.)

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Company Snapshot

10.10.3. Operating Business Segments

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Business Performance

10.11. Valeport Ltd.

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Company Snapshot

10.11.3. Product Portfolio

10.11.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2x2u6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

