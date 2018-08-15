Global Hydropower Turbines Market Report 2018-2022: Market Volume will Grow Close to 1,600 GW
The "Global Hydropower Turbines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydropower turbines market in terms of volume, will grow close to 1,600 GW by 2022.
Global Hydropower Turbines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need for bulk energy storage. The increase in the demand for energy is a global phenomenon due to the rapid developments observed in sectors such as infrastructure, and the use of technology to support functioning demands for power.
One trend in the market is growth in pumped hydro storage market. Pumped hydro storage is water storage mechanism that is used for hydropower generation based on electricity demand. The mechanism involves water pumped from a lower reservoir to an elevated reservoir with the help of reversible pumps.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is timeline for regulatory approval. The laws governing the constitution of a hydropower plant for harnessing renewable energy includes several processes for authorization, which varies country wise. The process is generally conducted by the central government agency and accesses the project based on financial, technological, environmental, and social aspects.
Key vendors
- Andritz
- General Electric
- Hitachi Mitsubishi Hydro
- Siemens
- Toshiba
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Large hydropower turbines
- Small hydropower turbines
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in pumped hydro storage market
- Low cost of electricity production from hydropower
- Development of floating PV solar power plant
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jsdmz6/global_hydropower?w=5
