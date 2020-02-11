Global Hyperkalemia Market Report 2020; Forecast to 2022 - Featuring Profiles of Ardelyx, Astrazeneca, and Vifor Pharma

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperkalemia Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides exposure to the hyperkalemia market. The report also highlights current and future market potential along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, technological advancements and dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth.



The report also covers market projections through 2022 and includes company profiles. The report details segments such as mild, moderate and severe hyperkalemia. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2018 as the base year, along with 2019 and 2022.

The report includes:

An overview of emerging markets for hyperkalemia

A look at the symptoms, available treatment options and briefing about initial investments done for R&D

Description of products included, and a detailed analysis of the markets and market opportunities

Information on significant products categories, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the industry

Brief description of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Key Topics Covered



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Highlights

Chapter 3 Disease Background and Market Dynamics



Disease Background

Overview

Pathogenesis

Diagnosis

Epidemiology

Treatment

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Severity (Market Size and Forecast)

Mild Hyperkalemia

Moderate Hyperkalemia

Severe Hyperkalemia

Chapter 5 Company Profiles



Ardelyx

Astrazeneca PLC

Vifor Pharma

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Hyperkalemia Market, by Severity, Through 2022

Table 1: Global Hyperkalemia Market, Through 2022

Table 2: Global Hyperkalemia Market, by Severity, Through 2022



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Global Hyperkalemia Market Share, by Severity, 2018

Figure 1: Global Hyperkalemia Market Share, by Severity, 2018

Figure 2: Global Mild Hyperkalemia Market, 2018-2022

Figure 3: Global Moderate Hyperkalemia Market, 2018-2022

Figure 4: Global Severe Hyperkalemia Market, 2018-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iegchf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

