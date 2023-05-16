Global Hyperscale Data Center Market to 2032: Surging Adoption of Cloud Technology Fuels the Sector

May 16, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2022-2032 by Component, Infrastructure Type, Data Center Size, Industry Vertical, User Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hyperscale data center market will reach $421,475.7 million by 2032, growing by 18.7% annually over 2022-2032.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Caterpillar
- China Telecom Corp. Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cummins
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Eaton
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM
- Intel Corporation
- Legrand
- Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.
- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.
- Microsoft corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Rittal, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Stulz
- Vertiv
The market is driven by the rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increasing business operational needs, surging adoption of cloud technology, rising data center technology spending and rising need for decreasing in the capital and operational expenditure, and the rapid growth in the number of IoT devices. In terms of million square feet, the global market is anticipated to grow at a 2022-2032 CAGR of 17.5%.
The report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global hyperscale data center market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global hyperscale data center market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Infrastructure, Data Center, Industry Vertical, User Type, and Region.
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Solution
- Computer Servers
- Storage Devices
- Network Devices
- Security Devices
- Software
- Service
- Installation & Deployment
- Monitoring Services
- Maintenance & Support
Based on Infrastructure Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
By Data Center Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Small and Medium-sized Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
By Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- BFSI
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- IT & Telecom
- Energy & Utilities
- Entertainment & Media
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Government & Public Sector
- Other Industry Verticals
By User Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Cloud Providers
- Colocation Providers
- Enterprises
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djvrl9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article