Global Hyperscale Data Center Market to 2032: Surging Adoption of Cloud Technology Fuels the Sector

The global hyperscale data center market will reach $421,475.7 million by 2032, growing by 18.7% annually over 2022-2032.

The market is driven by the rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increasing business operational needs, surging adoption of cloud technology, rising data center technology spending and rising need for decreasing in the capital and operational expenditure, and the rapid growth in the number of IoT devices. In terms of million square feet, the global market is anticipated to grow at a 2022-2032 CAGR of 17.5%.



The report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global hyperscale data center market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global hyperscale data center market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Infrastructure, Data Center, Industry Vertical, User Type, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Solution

Computer Servers

Storage Devices

Network Devices

Security Devices

Software

Service

Installation & Deployment

Monitoring Services

Maintenance & Support

Based on Infrastructure Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

By Data Center Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Entertainment & Media

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government & Public Sector

Other Industry Verticals

By User Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

