Global Hypersonic Weapons Market Research Report 2023-2030: Focus on USA, Russia, China, United Kingdom, France, India, Israel, & Turkiye

A decade ago experiments started in the US with hypersonic weapons (speeds greater than Mach 5) but were initially not seen as an option to increase the strike capability enough to justify the cost.

With the Chinese and Russians starting to develop hypersonic weapons, the US has renewed funding to continue the development for weapons and defense systems once again.

In the military domain, hypersonic technology is used to develop fast, manoeuvrable weapons that can strike targets quickly and with little warning. In the commercial aviation sector, hypersonic technology has the potential to enable the development of passenger planes that can travel at extremely high speeds, reducing travel times significantly.

Military spending for this technology is expected to grow as an overall percentage of large military budgets such as the United States' defence budget and the Chinese defence budget, offering specialised missile manufacturers and software developers a tremendous opportunity.

Based on rigorous study of the capabilities of supersonic and hypersonic weapons and the growing impact this technology has caused in military environments, we've researched the market and technologies for Hypersonic Weapons.

The study aims to achieve the following objectives:

Demonstrate the importance of Hypersonic weapons for the military globally

Relate the concept of interoperability of hypersonic weapons with man & unmanned systems

Analyse and forecast the market size of the Hypersonic market in the US and globally

Leading Companies

Airbus

BAE Systems

Boeing

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon

Safran

Thales

Other Companies of Interest

Almaz -Antey

Calspan Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Denel SOC Ltd

Dynetics

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Hermeus Corp

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

MBDA

Nexter Group

Reaction Engines

Tactical Missiles Corporation

Textron Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Figures

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Types of Hypersonic Weapons

3.3 Challenges in developing Hypersonic weapons

3.4 Technologies: Hypersonic Weapons

3.5 Countering hypersonic weapons

4 Market Overview

4.1 Market volume over forecast period overview by region

4.2 Notable Events

4.3 Competitive Landscape

4.4 Supply Chain analysis

4.5 Top companies in hypersonic weapon market (based on turnover)

4.6 Important movements/developments (like mergers, joint ventures, partnership) in the market

5 Market Segmentation and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

5.6 Forecast Factors

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Country Analysis: USA

6.2 Country Analysis: Russia

6.3 Country Analysis: China

6.4 Country Analysis: United Kingdom

6.5 Country Analysis: France

6.6 Country Analysis: India

6.7 Country Analysis: Israel

6.8 Country Analysis: Turkiye

7 Impact Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Scenario I - Market Forecast Impact Analysis

7.3 Scenario II - Event Forecast Impact Analysis

